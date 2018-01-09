Calvert Co. Public Schools News Briefs

The Board of Education of Calvert County Public Schools will hold an unscheduled closed meeting on January 9, 2018 beginning at 6:00 p.m. as permitted by the Maryland Open Meetings Act, Section 3-305(b)(1) and (8) of the General Provisions Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland and Section 3-103 of the General Provision Articles of the Annotated Code of Maryland.The meeting will be held at the Brooks Administration Building, 1305 Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick, MD 20678.WORK SESSION - 9:00 a.m.CLOSED SESSION - 9:05 a.m.The Board of Education of Calvert County will hold a Closed Session As permitted by the Maryland Open Meetings Act, Section 3-305(b)(1), (7) and (9) of the General Provisions Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland and Section 3-103 of the General Provision Articles of the Annotated Code of Maryland.BUSINESS MEETING - 10:00 a.m.1. Pledge of Allegiance and Moment of Silencea. CCPS Mission Statement2. Election of OfficersCONSENT AGENDA1. Adoption of Agenda2. Adoption of Minutes3. Financial Reportsa. Restricted Fundsb. Construction Fundsc. Child Nutrition Funds4. Personnel Reports5. Enrollment Report6. Policy for Approval7. Approval of Ed Specs for BESACTION ITEMS1. Equity Quarterly & Strategic Plan Update2. Seal of Biliteracy Presentation3. Policy for Review4. General Funds5. Construction Report6. Legislative Update7. Approval of Snow Make-up Days8. Appeal 17-03CLOSED SESSIONThe Board of Education of Calvert County will hold a Closed Session As permitted by the Maryland Open Meetings Act, Section 3-305(b)(1), (7) and (9) of the General Provisions Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland and Section 3-103 of the General Provision Articles of the Annotated Code of Maryland.