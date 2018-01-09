Calvert Co. Public Schools News Briefs

Board of Education Meeting on January 9
The Board of Education of Calvert County Public Schools will hold an unscheduled closed meeting on January 9, 2018 beginning at 6:00 p.m. as permitted by the Maryland Open Meetings Act, Section 3-305(b)(1) and (8) of the General Provisions Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland and Section 3-103 of the General Provision Articles of the Annotated Code of Maryland.
The meeting will be held at the Brooks Administration Building, 1305 Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick, MD 20678.
Tentative Agenda for Board of Education of Calvert County Meeting on January 11
WORK SESSION - 9:00 a.m.
CLOSED SESSION - 9:05 a.m.
The Board of Education of Calvert County will hold a Closed Session As permitted by the Maryland Open Meetings Act, Section 3-305(b)(1), (7) and (9) of the General Provisions Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland and Section 3-103 of the General Provision Articles of the Annotated Code of Maryland.
BUSINESS MEETING - 10:00 a.m.
1. Pledge of Allegiance and Moment of Silence
a. CCPS Mission Statement
2. Election of Officers
CONSENT AGENDA
1. Adoption of Agenda
2. Adoption of Minutes
3. Financial Reports
a. Restricted Funds
b. Construction Funds
c. Child Nutrition Funds
4. Personnel Reports
5. Enrollment Report
6. Policy for Approval
7. Approval of Ed Specs for BES
ACTION ITEMS
1. Equity Quarterly & Strategic Plan Update
2. Seal of Biliteracy Presentation
3. Policy for Review
4. General Funds
5. Construction Report
6. Legislative Update
7. Approval of Snow Make-up Days
8. Appeal 17-03
CLOSED SESSION
