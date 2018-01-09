St. Mary's Co. Sheriff's Reports

Andre Devon Dickens, age 34, of Lusby Deborah Ann Barnaby, age 52, of Lexington Park Dominique Cliffton Gillison, age 25, of Mechanicsville Eugene Terrill Harris, age 25, of St. Leonard Jeremy Tyler King, age 35, of California Lance Allen Jones, age 29, of Mechanicsville Lisa Marie Thompson, age 28, of Hollywood Michael Lavar Yeldell, age 40, of Great Mills Natalie Marie Radford, age 36, of Ridge Neisa Jordan Gaston, age 19, from Bushwood Pierre Antonio Butler, age 40, of California Reynard Lewis Cox, age 26, of California Ricardo Blake McGee, Jr., age 38, of Charlotte Hall Shawn Christopher Henderson, age 37, of Ridge Stacy Lynn Sboto, age 41, of Leonardtown Syvie Nicole Fred Marjanowicz, age 46, of Leonardtown Travis Renard Snyder, age 28, of Leonardtown Trevis Lamar Butler, age 36, of Mechanicsville William Mark Kendall, age 36, of Newburg Previous Next

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(January 09, 2018)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office today released the following incident and arrest reports.PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOLATION: On December 27, 2017, Dep. Nauman responded to the 25000 block of Pt. Lookout Road, in Leonardtown, in attempt to locate an individual reference a welfare check. Suspect, was located, and found to be at a business from which she was prohibited, per an active Exparte/Protective Order. Marjanowicz was arrested and charged with Violate Exparte/Protective Order. CASE# 68764-17.OBSTRUCTING AND HINDERING: On December 27, 2017, Dep. Ball conducted a traffic stop in the 38000 block of Golden Beach Road, in Mechanicsville. A probable cause search was conducted on the vehicle at which time the operator, became uncooperative. Suspect Kendall remained uncooperative and failed to follow lawful instructions and was placed under arrest for Obstructing and Hindering. CASE# 68883-17.ASSAULT: On December 27, 2017, Cpl. Knott responded to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, regarding an assault between inmates. Investigation revealed Suspect, had assaulted the victim by striking the victim in the face. Harris was charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 68896-17.CDS ARREST: On December 27, 2017, DFC. Schultz conducted a traffic stop in the 21000 block of Chancellor's Run Road, in Great Mills. While DFC. Schultz was conducting the stop, he was approached by, who was on foot in the area. Butler stated an altercation had taken place with him and the operator of the stopped vehicle. While speaking with DFC. Schultz it was discovered Butler had a quantity of marijuana on his person. Butler was arrested and charged with CDS: Possession of Marijuana 10 GM+. CASE# 68908-17.THEFT: On December 28, 2017, while at the Wawa, located in Charlotte Hall, DFC. Smith observed Suspect, place numerous items on his person, and attempt to leave the establishment without paying. DFC. Smith stopped King and issued him a Criminal Citation for Theft. CASE# 69125-17. (No Photograph Available)ASSAULT: On December 29, 2017, Cpl. J. Davis responded to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center located in Leonardtown, for a reported assault. Investigation revealed Suspect, assaulted the victim after he and the victim had a disagreement. Jones was charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 69135-17.CONTRABAND: On December 29, 2017, Dep. Nauman responded to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, located in Leonardtown, for a report of contraband being found on an individual. Investigation revealed Suspect, reported to the facility to serve his sentence with marijuana on his person. Henderson was charged with Possess Contraband at Place of Confinement. CASE# 69304-17.ASSAULT: On December 30, 2017, Dep. Holdsworth responded to the 43000 block of Hugh Drive, in Hollywood, for a reported assault. Contact was made with the victim who had visible injuries; the victim advised the injuries were caused by Suspect. Thompson was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 69462-17.12/26/2017:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation/Assault by Dep. Bare# 307. CASE# 68659-17.12/26/2017:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Violation of a Exparte/Protective Order by Dep. Sidorowicz# 328. (No Photograph Available) CASE# 3229-17.12/26/2017:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation/FTA Trespass by Cpl. Ray# 131. CASE# 68658-17.12/27/2017:, was arrested on outstanding warrants for Assault 1st Degree, 4th Degree Burglary, and Driving While Impaired by Dep. Muschette# 303. CASE# 68780-17.12/27/2017:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Nauman# 301. CASE# 67783-17.12/27/2017:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Maryland State Police (La Plata barrack) by Dep. Ball# 315. CASE# 68844-17.12/27/2017:, was arrested on outstanding warrants for Violation of Probation/Theft Scheme/Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Knott# 234. CASE# 68876-17.12/27/2017:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Violate Exparte/Protective Order by Dep. Henry# 333. CASE# 57763-17. (No Photograph Available).12/28/2017:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation/Malicious Destruction of Property by DFC. Steinbach# 268. CASE# 69150-17.12/28/2017:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Driving While Suspended by Dep. Ball# 315. CASE# 69054-17. (No Photograph Available).12/29/2017:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Driving While Suspended by Cpl. Potter# 255. CASE# 69201-17.12/29/2017:, was arrested on two outstanding warrants for Child Support by Dep. Sidorowicz# 328. CASE# 69212-17.12/29/2017:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Assault 2nd Degree and Destruction of Property by Dep. J. Smith# 306. CASE# 69255-17.12/29/2017:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Armed Robbery, Burglary 1st Degree, and Burglary 2nd Degree by Det. Hulse# 218. CASE# 69299-17.12/29/2017:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for CDS Possession, and CDS Distribution by Dep. Nauman# 301. CASE# 69318-17.12/30/2017:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for CDS Possession Not Marijuana by Dep. M. Beyer# 319. CASE# 69465-17.