MSP Reports for Calvert Co.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(January 09, 2018)—The Prince Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following incident and arrest reports.POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA AND OXYCODONE: On 1/7/2018 7:56 am, Trooper First Class Costello stopped a vehicle on Rt. 4 at the Naval Rec Center in Solomons for traffic violations. The distinct odor of marijuana was emitting from inside the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed both marijuana and oxycodone., was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.BURGLARY, DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY: On 1/5/2018 at 11:43 am, Trooper Backus responded to R & J Liquors in Dunkirk for a reported attempted burglary. Unknown subject(s) broke both the door and the windows attempting to gain entry into the establishment. Investigation continues.Shawn M. Wurtz, 47, of Huntingtown, arrested on 01/05/2018 @ 08:54 pm by TPR. M. Keyser.Shawn M. Spicer, 28, of Owings, arrested on 01/06/2018 @ 02:30 pm by TPR. R. Backus.Ruth E. Farrell, 25, of Lusby, arrested on 01/07/2018 @ 02:55 am by TFC J. Palumbo.Laura M. Puffenbarger, 37, of Chesapeake Beach, arrested on 01/08/18 @ 01:01 am by TPR. K. Stull.