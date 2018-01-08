Calvert Co. Sheriff's Reports

Christopher Slattery, 37, of Prince Frederick Dominic Sergi, 26, of Lusby Gina Gear, 25, of Saint Leonard Joanne Kelson, 48, of Lusby Joseph Fabian, 32, of Saint Leonard Keith Mackall, 25, of Lusby Mark Weisner, 29, of North Carolina Rebecca Boucher, 28, of Prince Frederick Previous Next

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

(January 08, 2018)—The Calvert County Sheriff's Office released the following incident and arrest reports.WEEKLY SUMMARY: During the week of December 25 through December 31, deputies responded to 1,114 calls for service throughout the community. During the week of January 1 through January 7, deputies responded to 1,036 calls.CDS: On December 27, 2017 Deputy Wilson was assisting the Maryland State Police with a traffic stop in the area of S Solomons Island Road and Broomes Island Road. Deputy Wilson made contact with the passenger of the vehicle, later identified as, and could immediately smell a strong odor or marijuana coming from the vehicle. Sergi was asked to step out of the vehicle for a search of him and the vehicle to be conducted. While Deputy Wilson was attempting to complete the search, Sergi started to become uncooperative, tensing his body and moving it in a manner that would prevent Deputy Wilson from completing his search. Deputy Wilson placed Sergi under arrest and transported him to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Obstructing & Hindering and Possession/Receive CDS While Confined/Detained.CDS: On December 29, 2017 Deputy T. Mohler was in the Prince Frederick area attempting to locate a vehicle that had been called in for a check welfare for the occupants inside the vehicle who appeared to be nodding out. Deputy T. Mohler located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in the area of Dares Beach Road and Hillside Drive, Prince Frederick. Deputy Mohler made contact with the driver later identified as, to advise her of why she was being stopped. Emergency Communications also advised Boucher had a possible warrant through another agency. A K9 arrived on scene, and conducted a K9 scan of the vehicle resulting in a positive alert. A search of Boucher was conducted resulting in narcotics and the open warrant was confirmed to still be active. Boucher was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS: Possession-not marijuana (Oxycodone Hydrochloride) and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.CDS: On December 30, 2017 Deputy Rediker responded to the area of Evergreen Drive and White Sands Drive in Lusby for the report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon Deputy Rediker's arrival, he observed the vehicle sitting stationary in the roadway and also Sergeant Basham on scene talking with the occupants of the vehicle. Sergeant Basham was asking the occupants of the vehicle to step out when he observed a concealed deadly weapon between the driver's seat and door. Both occupants stepped out of the vehicle and were detained while a search of the vehicle was conducted. A search of the vehicle revealed a concealed deadly weapon, narcotics, and paraphernalia. The driver identified as, was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with Dangerous Weapon- Conceal and CDS: Possession marijuana 10 Grams +. The passenger of the vehicle identified as, was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.CDS: On January 3, 2017 Deputy Williamson conducted a traffic stop in the area of Route 4 and Chaneyville Road. While making contact with the driver later identified as, Trooper McCombs arrived on scene to perform a K9 sniff on the vehicle. The K9 sniff resulted in a positive alert and a search of Slattery and the vehicle was conducted. The search resulted in narcotics and paraphernalia. Slattery was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession-Not marijuana (crack cocaine), CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, and other appropriate traffic citations.CDS: On January 4, 2018 Deputy R. Shrawder responded to the Marriott Springhill Suites in Prince Frederick for the report of a male subject being disorderly in the lobby. Deputy Shrawder arrived on scene and was informed the disorderly subject had returned to his room. Deputy Shrawder made contact with two male subjects in the room, and observed paraphernalia and narcotics in plain view. The male subject later identified as, was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession- Not marijuana (Heroin) and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.CDS: On January 6, 2017 Deputy Yates responded to the Walmart in Prince Frederick for the report of a theft and two subjects in the store who were possibly under the influence of narcotics. Deputy Yates made contact with the first individual later identified as, who appeared to be disoriented and slurring her speech. As Deputy Yates was speaking to Gear, the second individual identified as, began to speak with Gear as well. Deputy Yates was made aware that Fabian had removed an item out of a box and placed it in his jacket, and Gear possibly had stolen some clothing items while in the changing room. A search of Fabian was conducted and the stolen item was located as well as narcotics. A search of Gear was conducted, resulting in the stolen property, narcotics, and paraphernalia. Fabian was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS: Possession-Not marijuana (Alprazolam) and Theft Less Than $100. Gear was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana (Alprazolam), CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, and Theft Less Than $100.DAMAGED PROPERTY 17-66886: On December 26, 2017 Deputy Rediker responded to Horsmon Farm Lane, Saint Leonard for the report of damaged property. The victim stated sometime between December 12th and December 26th an unknown suspect(s) drove their vehicle through their field. The estimated damaged property is $300.DAMAGED PROPERTY 17-67261: On December 28, 2017 Deputy Jacobs responded to Bayview Hills Drive, Chesapeake Beach for the report of damaged property. The victim stated sometime between December 27th at 4:00pm and December 28th at 10:00am an unknown suspect(s) egged their residence.DAMAGED PROPERTY 17-67775: On December 31, 2017 Deputy Rzepkowski responded to Leola Helen Way, Huntingtown for the report of damaged property. The victim stated sometime between December 29th at 6:30pm and December 30th at 6:30am an unknown suspect(s) damaged two window screens at their residence. The estimated damaged property is $100.THEFT 17-67031: On December 27, 2017 Deputy Barger responded to Smithville Drive, Dunkirk for the report of a theft. The victim stated sometime between December 26th at 6:10pm and December 26th at 10:30pm an unknown suspect(s) stole their seven foot tall Sasquatch silhouette from their front yard. The value of the stolen property is $100.THEFT 17-67271: On December 28, 2017 Deputy Kreps responded to the PetSmart, Dunkirk for the report of a theft. The victim stated that at approximately 5:30pm a white male approximately 30 years old with short brown hair and a beard came into the store and stole an Aquen Deluxe LED 36 gallon Bow Front Aquarium kit. The value of the stolen property is $180.THEFT 17-67228: On December 28, 2017 Deputy Aurich took a report for a theft at Southern Memorial Gardens, Dunkirk. The victim stated that an unknown suspect(s) removed a bronze vase from a cemetery marker. The value of the stolen property is $300.BURGLARY 18-239: On January 2, 2018 Deputy Barger responded to Buck Board Lane, Dunkirk for the report of a burglary. The victim stated that an unknown suspect(s) entered the residence and stole multiple appliances including a block stove top, two stainless steel ovens, a stainless steel kitchen sink, a black dishwasher, and damaged the granite countertop. It was determined the suspect(s) may have entered the residence by prying the rear garage door lock open. The value of stolen and damaged property is $2,020.DAMAGED PROPERTY 18-183: On January 2, 2018 Deputy Sampson responded to Avery Road, Prince Frederick for the report of damaged property. The victim stated sometime between 6:00pm and midnight on January 1st an unknown suspect(s) cut their tires on two vehicles in the driveway. The estimated damaged property is $290.DAMAGED PROPERTY 18-849: On January 6, 2017 Deputy Callison responded to Rivershore Drive, Dunkirk for the report of damaged property. The victim stated that an unknown suspect(s) had hit their garage door and vehicle with eggs.THEFT 18-841: On January 6, 2018 Deputy Ridgely responded to Abbey Lane, Huntingtown for the report of a theft. The victim stated that an unknown suspect(s) stole their handmade log cabin mailbox and mailbox post. The value of stolen property is $200.