St. Mary's Co. Sheriff's Reports

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(January 07, 2018)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office released the following incident and arrest reports.ASSAULT, RESISTING ARREST: On December 23, Dep. Robinson responded to the 18000 block of Three Notch Road, in Lexington Park, for a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival Dep. Robinson observed visible injury to the victim, and the suspect, was actively destroying property inside the residence. Marshall was placed under arrest, at which time he became combative and assaulted Dep. Robinson. Marshall was charged with Assault 2nd Degree, Malicious Destruction of Property, and Resist/Interfere With Arrest. CASE# 68220-17.THEFT: On December 24, DFC. Lawrence responded to the 45000 block of First Colony Way in California, reference to a theft. Upon contacting the complainant it was learned Suspect, stole merchandise from the business on December 21, 2017. The suspect was charged via criminal citation for Theft. CASE# 68404-17.THEFT: On December 24, Dep. Robinson was in the 21000 block of Great Mills Road, in Lexington Park, when he made contact with. A check of the tag Corbin had on her vehicle indicated the tag had been reported stolen out of Calvert County. Corbin was charged via criminal citation for Theft. CASE# 68414-17.ASSAULT: On December 25, Dep. Siciliano responded to the 27000 block of Neale Court, in Mechanicsville, to check the welfare of an individual at the residence. Upon arrival, Suspect, became argumentative and confrontational. Deputies on the scene were able to determine an assault had taken place, and while conducting that investigation, Suspect Jett assaulted the victim again. Jett was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 68585-17.12/22/2017:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Theft by DFC. Tirpak# 270. CASE# 67880-17.12/22/2017:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for CDS Possession by Dep. Muschette# 303. CASE# 67934-17.12/22/2017:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Child Support by Sgt. Raddatz# 99. CASE3 68026-17.12/22/2017:, was arrested on an outstanding Child Support Warrant by Cpl. White# 200. CASE# 68010-17.12/22/2017:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Intoxicated/Endangering through Worchster County by Cpl. Connelly# 151. CASE# 68055-17.12/22/2017:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Malicious Destruction of Property by DFC. Steinbach# 268. CASE# 68196-17.12/23/2017:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Ball# 315. CASE# 68232-17.12/24/2017:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Theft and Property Destruction by Dep. Ball# 315. CASE# 3260-17.