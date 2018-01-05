DUI Arrests in Charles Co. by MSP

LA PLATA, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(January 05, 2018)—The La Plata Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following DUI arrest reports.Lawson, Adam Denon, 33, of White Plains, arrested on 12/28/2017 @ 1741 by Trooper Oleksak.Creed, Travis William, 39, of Bryan, Texas, arrested on 12/30/2017 @ 1947 by Trooper Burroughs.Konko, William M., 37, of Oakland Park, Fl, arrested on 12/30/2017 /@ 2315 by Trooper Leach.Jackson, Regina D., 26, of Clinton, arrested on 12/31/2017 @ 0326 by Trooper Lee.Saunders, Earl Henry, 51, of District Heights, arrested on 01/01/2018 @ 0826 by Trooper Jeans.Winter, Keshia Diron, 26, of Suitland, arrested on 1/3/2018 @ 0218 by Trooper Phillips.Pugh, Tonis Dwayne, 51, of Washington, D.C., arrested on 1/3/2018 @ 0322 by Trooper Oleksak.Lyons, Patrick Kevin, 61, of Waldorf, arrested on 1/3/2018 @ 1406 by Trooper German.