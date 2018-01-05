Comptroller Franchot Announces Opening of Tax Season January 29

ANNAPOLIS (January 05, 2018)—Comptroller Peter Franchot announced today that Maryland will begin processing personal income tax returns for Tax Year 2017 on January 29—the same day the Internal Revenue Service begins accepting returns. The Comptroller's Office will not immediately process a state tax return if W-2 information is not on file. Employers are required to report wage information to the Comptroller on or before Jan. 31.
Processing of business tax returns begins Monday, January 8.
This year, the filing deadline for 2017 tax returns is Tuesday, April 17 rather than the traditional April 15. In 2018, April 15 falls on a Sunday and Emancipation Day—a legal holiday in the District of Columbia—falls on April 16, which pushes the filing deadline to the following day.
Last year, the Comptroller's Office stopped accepting income tax returns from 95 companies doing business in 113 locations for submitting numerous highly suspicious returns. Collectively, they filed thousands of state returns that the agency believed were fraudulent.
"In 2017, my office blocked more than 10,000 fraudulent returns worth more than $16 million," said Comptroller Franchot. "I urge Marylanders to be on the lookout for those who want to steal taxpayers' identities and personal financial information. Any taxpayer with concerns about a tax preparation business should call my office. We remain vigilant in our efforts to thwart these unscrupulous practices."
Taxpayers are encouraged to file their returns electronically for the fastest possible processing and to ensure they receive all possible refunds. A list of approved vendors for use in filing your electronic return can be found at www.marylandtaxes.com.
Free state tax assistance is available at all of the agency's 12 taxpayer service offices Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. A list of office locations can be found at www.marylandtaxes.com.
For more information on any tax-related matter, please visit Comptroller's website at www.marylandtaxes.com or call 1-800-MD-TAXES (1-800-638-2937) or 410-260-7980 in Central Maryland.