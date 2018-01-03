Charles Co. Sheriff's Reports

LA PLATA, Md.

(January 03, 2018)—The Charles County Sheriff's Office today released the following incident reports.BURGLARY: On January 1 at 4:47 a.m., an unknown male knocked on the front door of a house in the 11500 block of Terrace Drive in Waldorf. When no one answered, the suspect entered the house through an unlocked window. The victim heard the suspect and went to a different room where she called police. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his twenties with a medium build and long black hair. He fled in a white Honda. Nothing was reported stolen. There have been no similar reports in the area. PFC G. Cook is investigating.RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT: On December 30 at 1:22 a.m., three adults had been involved in an altercation at a bar in Waldorf. When they left the establishment, the two people they had been arguing with followed them. As the victims were driving in the area of Plaza Way near Crain Highway, they heard gunshots. They continued driving a short distance and pulled over where they observed their car had several bullet holes. The suspects, who were operating a gray Chevrolet Impala, fled. No one was injured. PFC G. Cook is investigating.