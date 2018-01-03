All 3 Victims Identified in Fiery Rose Hill Road Crash

LA PLATA, Md. (January 03, 2018)—Authorities have now identified all three victims in the triple fatal car crash that occurred on December 26 on Rose Hill Road in La Plata.



The driver of the car was immediately identified as Eric La Mont Moss, 28, of La Plata. However, two other people found inside the car could not be positively identified right away.



The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore confirmed the identity of the first passenger as Gonzey Kenneth Dyson, Jr., 29, of La Plata.



On Tuesday, OCME identified the third victim as James Edward Proctor, Jr., 50, of Hughesville.



On Tuesday, December 26 at 12:54 a.m., a Mercedes-Benz passenger car was traveling southbound on Rosehill Road just past Hawthorne Road in La Plata when the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree, causing the car to catch on fire. A man and his 15-year-old son were traveling on a nearby road and observed the fire, which was about 30 feet in the woods. They drove to the area to investigate. When they realized the fire was the result of a crash, they immediately got out of their car to help. They observed the driver on the ground outside of the car and pulled him toward the roadway, away from the fully engulfed car. Firefighters extinguished the flames and discovered two passengers deceased inside the vehicle. The driver, Eric La Mont Moss, was flown to Med Star Hospital Center, but died as a result of his injuries.