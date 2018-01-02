Police Identify Teen Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Brandywine Monday

BRANDYWINE, Md. (January 2, 2018)—Maryland State Police investigators have identified the pedestrian involved in the fatal crash in Brandywine, Prince George's County yesterday.



The pedestrian fatally struck is identified as Derrick T. Staton, 16, of Clinton. Prince George's County EMS responded and pronounced Staton deceased at the scene.



The driver involved is identified as Gary L. Bottalico. Bottalico, who was uninjured in the incident, is a sworn officer of the Metro Transit Police Department, assigned to the K9 Unit. Bottalico was off duty, on his way into work. He was operating his agency issued, marked Chevy Silverado pickup truck at the time of the incident



The preliminary investigation indicates pedestrian error may be a contributing factor in this crash. Shortly before 1:00 p.m. yesterday, Bottalico was on his way to work while traveling northbound on U.S. 301 at Chadds Ford Drive in lane two. For reasons unknown at this time, a pedestrian reportedly walked into the street into oncoming traffic, directly into the path of the approaching patrol car and was subsequently struck.



The officer did not report any injuries during the incident. He has been placed on administrative paid leave, which is routine whenever a Metro Transit Police Officer is involved in a departmental incident.



The Maryland State Police CRASH Team responded to the scene to conduct the investigation. Upon completion, the investigation will be presented to the Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office, as a standard procedure for review.



Officers from the Prince George's County Police Department responded to assist along with Prince George's County EMS personnel. State Highway Administration personnel responded and assisted with the lane closure. Due to the incident, the road closure lasted for approximately 5 hours.



Investigators are collecting evidence and seeking anyone who may have witnessed the incident. Witnesses are urged to call the Forestville Barrack at 301-568-8101. The investigation continues.