CSM Announces New Tuition Payment Policy

LA PLATA, Md. (January 02, 2018)—The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) has announced changes to its payment policy, effective with the spring semester. Students taking classes in the Spring Semester, either of the Spring Minisessions or the 12-Week Session are no longer required to pay 20 percent down at the time of registration, but must pay their tuition in full by Jan. 11, using one of the following options.
Students can log on to their my.csmd account to pay by credit card or pay in person at a bursar's office at the Prince Frederick, La Plata or Leonardtown campus. Students may also choose to sign up for CSM's tuition payment plan by logging on to my.csmd, and in online services, clicking on "Current Students" and under Student Finance, choosing "View Account and Make Payments."
Students receiving financial aid are asked to log on to my.csmd to view their award and ensure they have no outstanding balance. If their aid has not been awarded or there is a balance, the student must pay in full or sign up for the college's payment plan by Jan. 11.
Nonpayment by the Jan. 11 deadline will result in a student being dropped from all registered classes. Students who register on or before Jan. 10 must pay by Jan. 11. Payment is due immediately for students who register on or after Jan. 11.
For information on tuition and fees at CSM, visit www.csmd.edu/stopthedrop .