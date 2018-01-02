Baby Turtle Shell Found for the First Time Ever in Fossilized Poop

Top: The fossilized poop preserving the baby turtle shell impression.



Bottom: The fossilized poop whitened (i.e., coated with sublimed ammonium chloride to improve contrast). The arrows show the direction that the poop stretched its way through the cloaca of the predator. (In vertebrates [except mammals], the cloaca is the common opening at the end of the digestive tract through which both excretory and genital products are released).