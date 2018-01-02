New Development Director Onboard at The Arc

The Arc Southern Maryland has welcomed Renée Seigley as Director of Development.
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. (January 02, 2018)—The Arc Southern Maryland has welcomed Renée Seigley as Director of Development. This role is vital to ensuring financial stability for The Arc Southern Maryland through business development and fundraising activities.
Renée brings 20 years of experience, including former roles as Vice President of sales and marketing for a leading residential developer and National Director of sales and marketing for one of the nation's top home builders.
"We are excited and fortunate to bring Renee on board at The Arc," says CEO, Terry Long. "We believe she will bring us to new heights, increasing communications and connecting us to the people that have a true and vested interest in The Arc, including the families and people we support." Renée's expertise includes developing and implementing successful on and off line marketing campaigns, managing marketing and operational budgets, and direct P&L responsibility. Renée has always been passionate about nonprofit interests. She has served as a board member and chaired several nonprofit committees, leading efforts to raise funds which supported the mission of those organizations.
Renée says she feels "privileged to have the opportunity to work with The Arc and serve its consumers" and she looks forward to "creating efficient and compelling opportunities for donors to support The Arc and making the experience of giving satisfying and rewarding." Renee holds an MBA from the University of Pittsburgh and lives in North Beach with her 5-year-old daughter.
About The Arc: The Arc Southern Maryland is a non-profit organization affiliated at the state level with The Arc of Maryland and at the national level with The Arc of the United States, which is the world's largest grass roots organization of, and for, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD), including Down syndrome, autism, Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders, cerebral palsy and other diagnoses. Since 1975, The Arc Southern Maryland has provided quality support and programs aimed at creating opportunities for independence and personal success for people with different abilities in inclusive communities. For information about The Arc of Southern Maryland's programs and services or to make a donation, visit www.arcsomd.org or call (410) 535-2413.