Three Home Fires Under Investigation

Unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a secure residence on January 1 around 1:06 p.m. and attempted to ignite a fire within the structure using an ignitable liquid. Damages are estimated at $500 to the structure and $1,000 to the contents.The fire was discovered in the interior living area by an occupant.The 1 story, single family home is located at 9340 Crystal Lane, Bel Alton, Charles County.Ten firefighters from Bel Alton Volunteer Fire Department responded.Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6834.Unknown suspect(s) ignited multiple fires within the abandoned structure located at 100 North Solomons Island Road, Prince Frederick, Calvert County. Damages are estimated at $75,000 to the 2 story, wood frame single family home w/basement.The fire was discovered on Saturday, December 30 around 6:36 p.m.75 firefighters from the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department took approximately 45 minutes to bring the fire under control.The fire was discovered by Calvert County Sheriff's Office patrol deputies.Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6834.A 2 story, split foyer home, located at 35777 Aviation Yacht Club Road, Mechanicsville, St. Mary's County, caught fire on Thursday, December 28 around 2:53 a.m.The family dog alerted the homeowners to the fire. The homeowners went to investigate and found fire within the family room of the home. The family made it out safely and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.One injury was reported; homeowner with foot injury, but was not transported.Damages are estimated at $140,000 to the structure and $40,000 to the contents.The fire was ruled accidental: malfunction within pellet stove.50 firefighter from the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department took approximately 30 minutes to bring the fire under control.