MSP Reports for Calvert Co.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(January 02, 2018)—The Prince Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following arrest reports.DISORDERLY CONDUCT: On 12/26/2017 at 10:15 pm, Trooper First Class T. Davis responded to Buckets Sports Bar in Lusby for a patron becoming disorderly. Upon arrival,, was observed leaving the establishment and walking toward the woods. Upon observing TFC Davis, the subject jumped over a fence and began to run. He was pursued and when caught became extremely aggressive resisting arrest. While restraining Manuel, he struck TFC Davis in the face with his elbow. Manuel was incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center. He was charged with assault of a police officer, disorderly conduct, failure to obey a lawful order and public intoxication.POSSESSION OF HEROIN/FENTANYL: On 12/28/2017 at 10:12 am, Trooper Foley and TFC Matthews responded to the Calvert Health Department parking lot in Prince Frederick to assist CPL Esnes with a traffic stop., was stopped because of traffic violations. A K-9 unit from Calvert County Sheriff's Office also responded. The K-9 performed a free air scan of the vehicle and gave a positive alert. A probable cause search was conducted and Heroin/Fentanyl was found on the center floorboard. Graves was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE: On 12/29/2017 at 8:49 am, Corporal Esnes stopped a vehicle at Rt. 4 and German Chapel Rd. in Prince Frederick for traffic violations. A K-9 unit from Calvert County Sheriff's Office also responded and a K-9 external free air scan of the vehicle was performed and gave a positive alert. A probable cause search was conducted and Crack Cocaine and Marijuana were found inside the vehicle and in the shoe of the passenger., was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center for possession of crack cocaine. The driver was issued a civil citation for marijuana less than 10 grams and was released.POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA: On 12/31/2017 at 5:43 pm, Trooper First Class Harrod stopped a vehicle on Adelina Rd. in Prince Frederick for traffic violations. An odor of marijuana was emitting from inside the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed over 10 grams of marijuana in a plastic container in the center console., was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.Noah A. Wayson, 20, of Huntingtown, arrested on 12/29/2017 @ 12:57 am by TFC C. DavisRebecca M. Smith, 41, of Dowell, arrested on 12/30/2017 @ 07:13 pm by TFC N. RuckerRichard K. Lee, 52, of Pr. Frederick, arrested on 12/31/2017 @ 12:00 am by TPR K. Stull