Man Charged in Connection with Fire Inside Former Girlfriend's Garage

The aftermath of a fire in a Waldorf townhouse garage allegedly set by Chris Marvin Williams, 49, of 1711 Taylor Avenue, Fort Washington. The townhome belongs to the suspect's former girlfriend. (Photo: State Fire Marshal's office)

CHARLES COUNTY, Md.

(January 01, 2018)—A Deputy State Fire Marshal has arrested a Prince George's County man after he set fire to his ex-girlfriend's garage during a domestic issue.On January 1, at approximately 2:00 p.m., Tiffany Aursby contacted 911 as her ex-boyfriend was banging on the door of her townhouse located at 4554 Ryan Place, Unit B, Waldorf, Charles County. While Ms. Aursby was on the phone with 911, she stated that he threw a brick through her window and then reported seeing an "orange glow" coming from her garage. Charles County sheriff's deputies arrived on the scene and placed Chris Marvin Williams, 49, of 1711 Taylor Avenue, Fort Washington, under arrest for malicious destruction of property and theft of Ms. Aursby's Military ID. Mr. Williams was transported to the Charles County Detention Center without incident.The fire was extinguished by deputies and there was no fire company response. There was no smoke alarm activation due to the small size of the fire and no smoke alarm in the garage. Damages were approximately $600 to the structure.The Deputy State Fire Marshal interviewed Mr. Williams at the Detention Center where he was further charged with Arson 1st Degree and Malicious Burning 2nd Degree. During the course of this incident it was also determined that Mr. Williams had violated a protective order Ms. Aursby had against him. Mr. Williams is currently waiting to see a Commissioner.