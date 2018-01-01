Local Man Wins TIVA-DC Distinguished Service Award

Tim Flaherty at the TIVA Peer Awards Annual Gala December 16 at the French Embassy in Washington, DC. (Submitted photo)

WASHINGTON

(January 01, 2018)—Tim Flaherty, a long-time southern Marylander, freelance video producer, marketing consultant, and photographer, was awarded the 2017 TIVA-DC Distinguished Service Award at the TIVA Peer Awards Annual Gala December 16 at the French Embassy in Washington, DC.The Distinguished Service Award is given annually to a TIVA-DC (Television, Internet and Video Association of Washington, DC) member in recognition of outstanding service to not only the organization, but to the DC region content creation community at-large. Flaherty was TIVA President in 2009 and 2010, and continues to be active in the group.In his remarks to the crowd at the Embassy, Flaherty urged his colleagues to "mentor, learn, support, but most importantly engage" in the various education and networking groups that cover the DC area creative community. "This is how we renew our creative spirit, and this is how we improve the business of content creation," he added.Flaherty, who lives in Southern Maryland but is professionally based in Annapolis, has been in the communications field since the early 80's when he was a part-timer at a Salisbury, MD radio station. For six-and-a-half years, he was an announcer, newscaster and sales executive at WMJS radio in Prince Frederick. After a brief foray into publishing, he landed at Nuad, Inc. in Leonardtown and helped the local origination TV station on cable Channel 10 in St. Mary's county achieve an identity and brand. He co-created the Best Buys Show, a long-running local sales show, and created such local viewing staples as The Hot Corner with Kenny Dement.More than just create and produce shows, Flaherty for many years sold advertising space and time on outlets such as WMJS, WMDM/WPTX, the original radio station-owned Bay Net internet site, Channel 10, and across the various cable TV systems that have served St. Mary's during the past 26 years. Flaherty continues to shoot and co-produce various local TV spots that air throughout the region and in the DC area, as well as advise clients, both locally and nationally, on marketing and advertising efforts.