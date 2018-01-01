St. John's Students Raise Money for Homeless

HOLLYWOOD, Md.

(January 01, 2018)—It took students at St. John's School in Hollywood, from pre-K up to 8th grade, just four days to raise about $1,000 for the Three Oaks Homeless Shelter this year.National Junior Honor Society students there took up their St. Theresa Project quickly, said Vice Principal Dawn Papp; they raised the money in less than a week after Thanksgiving.The honor society portion of the money came "just from their donations," Papp said. "It was coins, dollars our whatever they had."A group of 7th graders also raised $200 through tag day payments, which allow students to come in one day out of the week without wearing their uniforms, Papp said.All the money will be donated to the homeless shelter this week, Papp said. "It's good to see people step up to help other people," she told The County Times.One 4th grade student reportedly gave all the money she had previously saved up—$91—to the project.The class that donated the most money received an ice cream party, Papp said.St. John's School recently achieved nationwide acclaim for earning the coveted Blue Ribbon award for schools with student bodies that perform at exceptionally high levels.The school achieved the honor on its first attempt at applying for recognition.