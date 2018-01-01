St. Mary's Co. Sheriff's Reports

Callie Anne Whitney, age 19, of Leonardtown Carla Rachelle Dyson, age 29, of Lexington Park Cedric Mellam Long, age 24, of Lexington Park Christopher Michael Wall, age 42, of Hagerstown Darren Edward Cole, age 30, of St. Inigoes Dominique Damitrus White, age 26, of Lexington Park Donald Emmanuel Wilson, age 49, of La Plata Jessy James Snead, age 38, of Mechanicsville John Davidson Justice, age 32, of Hollywood Joseph Elisha Norwood, age 20, with no fixed address Karen Anne Granville, age 28, of Mechanicsville Marvin Jerome Smith, Jr., age 46, of Lexington Park Matthew Joseph Hatcher, age 32, of Mechanicsville Michael Antoine Johnson, age 24, of Lexington Park Oliver Glenn Malone, age 40, of Lexington Park SeanPaul Monroe McMillon, age 36, of Great Mills Timothy James Burnett Parker, age 19, of Waldorf Turez Lydell Creek, age 29, of Lexington Park Wendell Ignatius Ford, Jr., age 28, of Lexington Park William Ambrose Fenwick, age 27, of Lexington Park Previous Next

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

(January 01, 2018)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office released the following incident and arrest reports.FALSE STATEMENT: On December 20, at approximately 1:30 a.m., DFC. Steinbach observed Suspect, walking in and out of the roadway in the 27000 block of Budds Creek Road in Mechanicsville. DFC. Steinbach stopped to check his welfare at which time Hatcher provided false identifying information to avoid apprehension for open warrants. DFC. Steinbach was able to positively identify Hatcher and he was arrested for the following: FTA/Child Support, FTA Violate Exparte Protective Order. Subsequent to his arrest, Hatcher was found to have CDS paraphernalia and suspected cocaine residue on his person. Hatcher was charged with CDS- Possess- not Marijuana and CDS- Possess Paraphernalia, and False Statement to Peace Officer. CASE# 67337-17.VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDER: On December 20, DFC. Maguire responded to the 18000 block of Matthews Drive in Lexington Park for a report of a violation of a protective order. Suspect, was on the victim's property after being served an order prohibiting him to be on the premises. Cole fled into the woods, but was located a short time later and charged with Violate Exparte/Protective Order. CASE# 67368-17.ASSAULT: On December 20, DFC. Roszell responded to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, in Leonardtown, for a report of an assault between two inmates. Investigation revealed Suspect, grabbed the victim and attempted to strike the victim. Wall was charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 67435-17.ASSAULT: On December 20, Dep. McClure responded to the 46000 block of Hilton Drive, in Lexington Park, for a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival contact was made with a victim who indicated Suspect, had assaulted the victim by grabbing the victim's arm. Injury was observed to the victim and Malone was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 67503-17.ASSAULT: On December 20, Dep. Sidorowicz responded to the 48000 block of Compass Circle, in Lexington Park, for the report of an assault. Contact was made with the victim who indicated Suspect, had assaulted the victim by pushing the victim to the ground. Injury was observed to the victim, and Smith Jr. was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 67470-17.BURGLARY: On December 21, Dep. J. Smith, made contact with a victim who reported Suspect, was not abiding by the terms of the protective order the victim had against him. While interviewing the victim, Suspect Norwood contacted the victim in Dep. Smith's presence and further investigation revealed Norwood kicked in a door to a residence in the 38000 block of Mt. Wolf Road, in Charlotte Hall, looking for the victim. Norwood was located and arrested; Norwood was charged with Burglary 3rd Degree, Burglary 4th Degree, Violate Exparte/Protective Order, and Malicious Destruction of Property. CASE# 66705-17.On December 13, at approximately 9:13 p.m., the victim was in the parking lot of Dollar General, located in Charlotte Hall, when she was approached by a white female. The female suspect then attempted to take the victim's purse. After a brief struggle the suspect was able to obtain the purse and fled on foot. The victim was transported from the scene to MedStar St. Mary's Hospital for routine medical observation. The suspect was last observed fleeing the area and running toward Mohawk Drive, in Charlotte Hall. The suspect was described as a white female in her 20's, with blonde hair, approximately 5'0"-5'2" in height, and at the time of this incident was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, with a puffy black jacket over the sweatshirt, and black pants/leggings. Through further investigation by Corporal Kerby, two suspects were developed;and. It was determined Granville had committed the robbery, while Snead acted as the getaway driver. On December 27, Cpl. Kerby located both suspects and placed them under arrest. Granville was charged with Robbery, Assault 2nd Degree, and Theft. Snead was charged with Robbery, Assault 2nd Degree, Theft, and Access after Statute (Accessory after the Fact to a Felony).On December 24, at approximately 4:04 p.m., deputies and Maryland State Police from the Leonardtown Barrack, responded to a report of a shooting in the 38000 block of Dukeharts Creek Road in Coltons Point. Detectives and crime lab technicians from the sheriff's office responded to the scene to continue the investigation.The investigation determined Roger Allen Bruce, age 66, of New Market, Va. was visiting relatives at the residence when an argument ensued. Roger Bruce, began discharging a firearm towards the homeowner, Michael Allen Bruce, Sr., age 45, of Coltons Point. The homeowner returned fire striking Roger Bruce. Lifesaving efforts were initiated by responding law enforcement and rescue squad personnel which were not successful. Roger Bruce, succumbed to his injuries at the scene, and was later transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.12/19/2017:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Child Support by DFC. Tirpak# 270. CASE# 67166-17.12/19/2017:, was arrested on an outstanding Department of Natural Resources Warrant for failure to pay fine for possession of undersized crabs, by Dep. J. Davis# 269. CASE# 67179-17.12/20/2017:, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for FTA/Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Corcoran# 129. CASE# 67366-17.12/20/2017:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Burglary 1st Degree by Dep. Bare# 307. CASE# 64649-17.12/20/2017:, was arrested on an outstanding Child Support warrant by Dep. T. Payne# 320. CASE# 67491-17.12/21/2017:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Theft and Theft Scheme by Cpl. Potter# 255. CASE# 67683-17.12/21/2017:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Child Abuse and Assault by Cpl. Foor# 235. CASE# 67667-17.12/21/2017:, was arrested on a Violation of Probation Warrant for Burglary by Cpl. Foor# 235. CASE# 67651-17.12/21/2017:, was arrested on an outstanding Child Support Warrant by Cpl. White# 200. CASE# 67652-17.12/21/2017:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Driving While Suspended, Driving Uninsured, and Fail to Stop at an Accident by DFC. Roszell# 296. CASE# 67691-17.12/21/2017:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Assault 1st Degree and Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Potter# 255. CASE# 13613-17.12/19/2017:, was charged with Driving/Attempt to Drive Vehicle While Impaired by Drugs & Alcohol and Driving While Impaired by Controlled Dangerous Substance by Dep. Sidorowicz# 328. CASE# 67275-17.12/20/2017:, was charged with Driving Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol and Driving While Impaired by Alcohol by Dep. Bare# 307. CASE# 674170-17.12/20/2017:, was charged with Driving While Impaired by Alcohol and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol by Dep. M. Beyer# 319. CASE# 67478-17.