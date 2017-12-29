Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(December 29, 2017)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order N0001917F1011 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-17-G-0002) in support of the V-22. This order provides for fleet software sustainment that includes engineering and technical support for the V-22 flight control system and on-aircraft avionics software; flight test planning and coordination of changed avionics and flight control configuration; upgrade planning of avionics and flight controls, including performance of qualification testing and integration testing on software products. Work will be performed at Ridley Park, Pennsylvania (89 percent); and Fort Worth, Texas (11 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2019. Fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Navy); fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Air Force); and fiscal 2018 budget program (Air Force) funds in the amount of $20,596,160 will be obligated at time of award, $18,265,529 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor cost-plus- fixed-fee delivery order N0001917F1034 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-17-G-0002) in support of the V-22. This order procures mission management and flight control software updates to cockpit displays that will provide aircrews with more situational awareness and improved flight control during brown-out conditions. This is one phase in a multi-phase effort to improve overall aircraft performance and crew situational awareness in a degraded visual environment. Work will be performed in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, and is expected to be completed in December 2019. Fiscal 2016 and 2017 budget program (Air Force); and fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $12,797,722 will be obligated at time of award, $11,912,722 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00040 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-fee contract (N00019-15-C-0092) for the incorporation of the Block II plus engineering change proposal into 100 AIM-9X missiles that were purchased under Lot 17. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona. Work is expected to be completed in September 2020. Fiscal 2017 missile procurement (Air Force); and fiscal 2017 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,202,224 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor fixed-price-incentive modification P00003 to a previously awarded advanced acquisition contract (N00019-17-C-0018) for the Lot 3 low-rate initial production of three MQ-4C Triton unmanned aircraft, trade studies and tooling in support of the Persistent Maritime Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program Office. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (30.4 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (13.5 percent); Red Oak, Texas (13.4 percent); Palmdale, California (10.5 percent); Salt Lake City, Utah (6.1 percent); Bridgeport, West Virginia (5.3 percent); Moss Point, Mississippi (4.2 percent); Indianapolis, Indiana (3.9 percent); Newton, North Dakota (1percent); Quebec, Canada (.9 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (10.8 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2021. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $255,309,325 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00027 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-14-D-0001) to exercise an option for depot level maintenance support and sustainment for the F/A-18 A/B/C/D aircraft. This includes the performance of high flight hour (HFH) inspections, HFH recurring inspections, additional inspections, modifications and liaison engineering, and F/A-18E/F/G modifications and inspections required to correct deficiencies to achieve current design life limits. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida, and is expected to be completed in December 2018. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00023 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00421-15-C-0008) to exercise an option for engineering and technical services in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division's Ship and Air Integration Warfare Division (AD-4.11.3). Services to be provided include integrating communications and information systems radio communications into Navy ships. Work will be performed at St. Inigoes, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in October 2023. Fiscal 2018 working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $4,800,000 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification 05 to previously issued firm-fixed-price delivery order 0011 placed against basic ordering agreement N00019-16-G-0001 for the F/A-18E/F and EA-18G aircraft automated maintenance environment (AME) in support of the Navy and the government of Australia. The AME is a suite of integrated software applications which provides unique automated maintenance management information and technical data via interactive electronic technical manuals (paper and digital) to optimize the maintenance of F/A-18 and E/A-18G aircraft. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri, and is expected to be completed in December 2018. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy); and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $19,109,372 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Navy ($16,850,104; 88 percent); and the government of Australia ($2,259,268; 12 percent), under the Foreign Military Sales program. The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data.