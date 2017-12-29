MSP Reports for Calvert Co.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(December 29, 2017)—The Prince Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following incident and arrest reports.POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA: On 12/21/2017 at 10:56 pm, Trooper First Class Jones stopped a vehicle on Rt. 4 near Chaneyville Rd. in Owings for traffic violations. While speaking with the driver,, a clear plastic bag containing suspected marijuana as observed in plain view on her lap. A probable cause seach was conducted and it contained 15.3 grams of suspected marijuana. Randall was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.POSSESSION OF FIREARM: On 12/22/2017 at 5:46 pm, Trooper Stull stopped a vehicle on Rt. 4 south of Broomes Island Rd. in Port Republic for traffic violations. A strong odor of burnt marijuana was emitting from inside the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted and no marijuana was found. A Remington Rife was located inside the vehicle. The Maryland Gun Center was notified and they advised that, was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to previous charges. Truitt was placed under arrest and was incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.Sean Spouce, 50, of St. Leonard, arrested on 12/20/2017 @ 09:53 pm by TPR. R. BackusLamont C. Bourne, 44, of Port Republic, arrested on 12/23/2017 @ 12:09 am by TFC J. WarrickColin D. Adkins, 24, of North Beach, arrested on 12/23/2017 @ 02:42 am by TFC J. WarrickLloyd R. Jackson, 56, of Nanjemoy, arrested on 12/24/2017 @ 04:49 pm by TFC C. DavisPaul P. Altman, Jr., 61, of Pr. Frederick, arrested on 12/24/2017 @ 11:51 pm by TPR. R. Marsch