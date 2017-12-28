Citizens Assume Leadership Roles in St. Mary's

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (December 28, 2017)—At their December 12 weekly business meeting, the Commissioners of St. Mary's County approved membership for the following citizens to various county boards, committees and commissions to terms indicated as follows:
Adult Public Guardianship Review Board: Mike Brown (Term Expires 12/31/20)
Agriculture, Seafood and Forestry Board: Lynn Klug (Partial Term) (12/31/18)
Airport Advisory Committee: James Alexander (Partial Term) (12/31/19); Carrie Kelly (2nd Alternate) (12/31/20); Ted Klapka (Reappointment) (12/31/20); Craig Nixon (1st Alternate) (12/31/20); Kazvin Olmeda (Reappointment) (12/31/20); Andre Swygert (Moved to full member/Partial Term) (12/31/18)
Board of Appeals: Lynn Delahay (12/31/20); George Allan Hayden, Sr. (Reappointment) (12/31/20); Wayne Miedzinski (Reappointment) (12/31/20); Rich Richardson (Alternate) (12/31/20)
Commission for Women: Elizabeth Knisley (Partial Term) (12/31/18); Juanita Nether (Partial Term) (06/30/19); Brenda Scheufele (Partial Term) (06/30/18)
Commission on Aging: Gregory Havens (Reappointment) (12/31/20); James Hensley (Partial Term) (12/31/18); Nicky Pires (Reappointment) (12/31/20); Bernice Williams (Partial Term) (06/30/18);
Commission on People with Disabilities: Ian Fairclough (12/31/21); Christine Meyer (Alternate) (12/31/21); Keegan Zimmerman (12/31/21)
Commission on the Environment: Peter Neus (Partial Term) (06/30/20)
Economic Development Commission: John Austerman (Partial Term) (12/31/18); Lisa Creason 12/31/20); William Hall (12/31/20);
Elms Advisory Committee: George Baroniak (Reappointment) (12/31/22)
Historic Preservation Commission: Teresa Wilson (Reappointment) (12/31/20)
Metropolitan Commission Board: Bryan Barthelme (Reappointment) (12/31/20); Keith Fairfax (12/31/20); Mike Thompson (Reappointment) (12/31/20)
Planning Commission: Joseph Fazekas (12/31/22); William Hall (12/31/22)
Recreation & Parks Board: Patrick Murphy (Reappointment) (12/31/21)
Social Services Board: Michael Blackwell (Reappointment) (12/31/20)
Transportation Advisory Committee: James Hensley (Partial Term) (06/30/19)
Wicomico Shores Golf Course Advisory Board: Thomas Dixon (12/31/21); Patrick Dugan (12/31/21)
Citizens interested in serving on a volunteer Board, Committee or Commission can search for vacancies and apply at www.stmarysmd.com/voluntr/.