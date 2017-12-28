Regional Library Honors Recipients of Tuition Assistance

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. (December 28, 2017)—Six employees of Southern Maryland libraries were recently recognized at a Student Learning Reception sponsored by the Southern Maryland Regional Library Association in Charlotte Hall. The six librarians, from Calvert, Charles and St. Mary's County library systems, are recipients of tuition assistance for post graduate classes they are taking in pursuit of a master's degree in library and information studies.
According to Jennifer Hopwood, Training Coordinator for the regional library, the money is provided to help library employees who are pursuing a graduate degree from an American Library Association accredited program.
"The regional library is committed to advancing the library profession," said Hopwood. "One way we demonstrate that commitment is by providing tuition reimbursement to qualified employees of our partner libraries."
Since 2010, when the regional library began providing tuition reimbursement, $91,500 has been made available to employees of the three county library systems through this program.
According to Karen Eggert, President of the Board of Trustees for the regional library, "Through this tuition assistance program the regional library is investing in the future of Southern Maryland libraries and librarians. On target with our strategic plan, investing in our librarians also serves the best interest of our communities. By helping these talented individuals to succeed, we insure a healthy future for Southern Maryland libraries."
The six people who were recognized at the November 14 reception were: Nathan Summers from Calvert Library; Shannon Bland and Marianne Meador from Charles County Public Library and Kathy Faubion, Cecelia Thomas and Eric Variz from St. Mary's County Library.
For more information about the tuition reimbursement program, library professions, or to find out more about the regional library, please email marketing@somd.lib.md.us or go to the website at www.smrla.org.