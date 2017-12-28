4 Local Retailers Sell Alcohol or Tobacco to Undercover Minor

Alcohol Compliance Checks



On Friday, December 22, the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office conducted alcohol compliance checks countywide. During this operation an underage confidential informant entered the businesses and attempted to purchase alcoholic beverages.



Alcohol compliance checks were conducted on twenty licensed alcohol retailers; the following retailers passed their compliance checks:



• ABC Liquors



• California Fine Wine & Spirits



• Canopy Liquors



• Cooks Liquor Hollywood



• Corner Liquors



• DJ's One Stop



• Jug Heads Liquors



• Korner Carryout



• Leonardtown Sunoco



• Lighthouse Liquors



• McKay's Charlotte Hall



• McKay's Leoanrdtown



• New Market Citgo



• Oceanic Gas Station



• Race-N-Inn



• Stop-N-Shop Great Mills



• 2000 Liquors



• Village's Liquors



• Vino 2



One retailer was found to be non-compliant:



• A&B Liquor Mechanicsville: The clerk who sold alcohol to the informant was cited for selling alcohol to an underage individual and the business name has been forwarded to the St. Mary's County Alcohol Board for review and disposition.



Tobacco Compliance Checks



During the months of November and December 2017, the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office conducted several Tobacco Compliance Checks. During this operation, an underage confidential informant entered the businesses and attempted to purchase tobacco products.



Tobacco Compliance Checks were conducted at thirty-five establishments; the following establishments passed their compliance checks:



• A&B Liquors



• Abell's Tavern



• Big Dogs Paradise



• Burchmart Mechanicsville



• Cooks Liquor Park Hall



• Dash In Mechanicsville



• DJ's One Stop



• Dollar General Charlotte Hall



• Dollar General Lexington Park



• Dollar General Mechanicsville



• Dollar General Ridge



• Family Dollar Charlotte Hall



• Family Dollar Lexington Park



• Food Lion Charlotte Hall



• Fred's Liquors



• Heavy Hitters



• Hermanville C Store



• Lighthouse Liquors



• Mckay's Charlotte Hall



• New Market Citgo



• Race-N-Inn



• Rite Aid Lexington Park



• Rite Aid Mechanicsville



• St. Inigoes General Market



• St. James Deli



• Sheetz Great Mills



• 7-11 Charlotte Hall



• 2000 Liquors



• Village Liquors



• Wawa Charlotte Hall



• Wawa Mechanicsville



• Weis Market



Three establishments were found to be non-compliant; civil citations were issued to the employees selling the tobacco products at the time of the incident.



• Ridge Market



• 7-11 Mechanicsville



• Vino 2 Charlotte Hall