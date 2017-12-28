Local Government Schedule Changes for New Year Holiday

Calvert County Government
The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will close Monday, Jan. 1, 2018 in observance of the New Year's holiday. In addition:
• The three county senior centers will close Monday, Jan. 1 and Meals on Wheels will not be delivered.
• Northern, Mt. Hope and Harriet E. Brown community centers will close at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31 and reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 2 with normal business hours.
• Southern Community Center will close Sunday, Dec. 31 and remain closed Monday, Jan. 1.
• County bus service will operate Saturday, Dec. 30 until 4:30 p.m. and will remain closed through Monday, Jan. 1. Normal operating hours resume Tuesday, Jan. 2.
• Flag Ponds Nature Park will close New Year's Day only.
• Battle Creek Cypress Swamp will open from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. New Year's Day.
• Kings Landing Park will open with normal hours during the New Year's holiday weekend.
• Calvert Marine Museum and museum store are open for members only on Sunday, Dec. 31 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and will be closed on New Year's Day. Normal business hours will resume Tuesday, Jan. 2.
• County convenience centers and Appeal Landfill will close at 4 p.m. on Dec. 31 and will reopen for normal operating hours Tuesday, Jan. 2.
• The Edward Hall Aquatic Center will close at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31 and be closed New Year's Day. Normal hours will resume Tuesday, Jan. 2.
• Calvert Library locations will close Saturday, Dec 30 at 5 p.m. and remain closed through Monday, Jan. 1. The libraries will open with normal hours Tuesday, Jan. 2.
• Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will be open regular operating hours New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
Charles County Government
The County Administrator wishes to remind residents of changes to normal operating schedules for Monday, Jan. 1 (New Year's Day). All offices, facilities, and services not listed will be operating their normal hours.
• All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville are closed.
• VanGO services will not be running.
• The Nanjemoy Community Center, senior centers, Port Tobacco Recreation Center, Elite Gymnastics and Recreation Center, all indoor pools, and all school-based community centers are closed.
• White Plains Golf Course and White Plains Skate Park will be closed.
• The Charles County Landfill and Recycling Center on Billingsley Road in Waldorf, and the Pisgah Recycling Center on Route 425 in Pisgah are closed.
• Curbside recycling will be delayed one day for the entire week.
• The Crain Memorial Welcome Center is closed.
• Port Tobacco Historic Village is closed.
• Charles County Health Department is closed.
• Charles County Public Library (all branches) is closed.
St. Mary's County Government
All St. Mary's County Government administrative offices will be closed Monday, January 1, 2018 for the New Years holiday and reopen Tuesday, January 2.
The St. Andrews Landfill, six (6) Convenience Centers will be closed and St. Mary's Transit System (STS) will not operate Monday, January 1, 2018 in observance of New Years. The Landfill, Convenience Centers and STS will operate under normal hours December 31 and January 2.
The St. Andrew's Landfill and six Convenience Centers will serve as Christmas tree collection points. Citizens can drop off undecorated trees free of charge. Undecorated trees may be placed in the designated areas at these sites December 26, 2017 through January 31, 2018. Last year, nearly 4 tons of Christmas trees were collected. The trees are mixed with collected yard waste and ground into mulch. Just over 6,000 tons of mulch is made available annually at the St. Andrews Landfill site and provided at no charge to St. Mary's County while supplies last.
All St. Mary's County Library locations (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown and Lexington Park) will be closed December 31 (Lexington Park only) and January 1, 2018 for New Years.
All Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler and Northern) will be closed January 1, 2018 for New Years. No Meals on Wheels deliveries will be made on these dates.
MDOT MVA Offices
The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) will close all offices and VEIP stations on Monday, January 1, 2018, for New Year's Day. MDOT MVA's self-service VEIP kiosks will be available. Customers also can use MDOT MVA's online services and 24-hour kiosks to complete various transactions.
All MDOT MVA offices and VEIP stations will reopen on Tuesday, January 2, 2018.
Customers can conduct numerous transactions online at mva.maryland.gov, including:
• Registration Renewals;
• ID Card Renewals;
• Driver's License Renewals;
• Duplicate Title;
• Duplicate Registration;
• Change of Address;
• E-ZPass;
• Vessel Registration Renewal; and
• License Plate Purchase/Replacement.