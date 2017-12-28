Chas. Co. Board of Ed. Honors Exemplary Students for Accomplishments

LA PLATA, Md. (December 28, 2017)—The Board of Education at its Dec. 12 meeting honored five Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students for their accomplishments in academic achievement, personal responsibility and career readiness. They are Charlie Shin, senior, Maurice J. McDonough High School; Diallo Barnes, eighth-grade student, Milton M. Somers Middle School; Lucy Flynn, fifth-grade student, Gale-Bailey Elementary School; Clinton Cupples, fifth-grade student, Mary H. Matula Elementary School; and Joya Thompson, fifth-grade student, Arthur Middleton Elementary School.



Shin was honored by the Board for his accomplishments in the area of academic achievement. He is an honor roll student and enrolled in the Scholars Course of Study. Shin served as the Class Marshal during McDonough's Class of 2017 graduation and currently has a 4.55 weighted grade-point average. He is enrolled in six Advanced Placement (AP) classes this year and completed six additional AP classes prior to his senior year. He is a member of the school marching and symphonic bands, drama department musical pit crew, and the robotics, envirothon, computer bowl and math teams. Shin is also a student athlete and member of the swim team and varsity tennis team. Earlier this year he was named to the All-SMAC tennis team.



Barnes was recognized before the Board for his accomplishments in the area of personal responsibility. He is a driven student and described by his teachers as polite, humble, bright and respectful. Barnes is a peer mentor and participates in afterschool activities. He is on the principal's honor roll and likes to play sports. He is well known among his peers as a student who is positive, confident and a role model.



Flynn is a role model for her peers and was honored before the Board in the area of career readiness. She is an honor roll student and member of the school Green club and math team. She aspires to become a wildlife photographer to explore her passion for animals. Flynn said she joined the Green club so she could be outdoors and hopes to someday be able to photograph animals up close in nature. She understands the importance of her academics and enjoys being a part of the school math team.



Cupples is a hard working student who was recognized by the Board in the area of academic achievement. He has attended Matula since he was in prekindergarten and is well known as a student who is eager to learn. He sets the bar high for himself and works hard to achieve success. Cupples is on the principal's honor roll and is supportive of his peers. He is a safety patrol and models Matula's three R's—respect, responsibility and right to learn. Outside of school, Cupples plays football and golf, and likes to swim.



Thompson is a straight A student and was honored by the Board in the area of academic achievement. She maintains principal's honor roll grades and is a hard working student. She enjoys challenges and strives to push herself to do her best in all that she takes on. When met with a difficult assignment, Thompson jumps in and gives it her best effort. She loves animals and aspires to be a veterinarian. She is a goal setter and has a plan to follow in helping her to achieve her career goal.



The Board of Education honors outstanding CCPS students and staff members during its monthly meetings. Those honored are chosen by their school principal for demonstrating excellence in the classroom and school community.