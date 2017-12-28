Calvert Co. Gov. News Briefs

Pictured with the commissioners from left are Community Resources Director Jennifer Moreland and Safe Harbor Board Chairman Ed Apple.
Safe Harbor Shelter Board of Directors Presents $10K Check
The Safe Harbor Shelter Board of Directors continued its 26-year tradition and presented the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners with a check for $10,000 to help with the operation of the Safe Harbor Shelter for abused women and their children. The money was raised through fundraising events and direct contributions from the community.
During the check presentation, Calvert County Community Resources Director Jennifer Moreland shined a light on domestic violence by sharing that more than 2,000 women and their children have sought refuge at Safe Harbor since the shelter opened in 1991. In fiscal year 2017, Safe Harbor Shelter provided 3,662 bed nights (a 17 percent increase over the previous year) for 20 women and 24 children. Learn more about Safe Harbor by visiting online at www.safeharborcalvert.com/.
Public Hearing Scheduled for Changes to Who Receives Field Officer Pay
The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) will hold a public hearing Jan. 9, 2018, to consider and receive comments on an amendment that changes who earns field training officer pay.
The hearing will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Commissioners Hearing Room in the Calvert County Circuit Courthouse, located at 175 Main St. in Prince Frederick.
The amendment seeks to give field training officer pay, currently given to Calvert County sheriff's deputies, to Calvert County correctional officers, non-supervisory public safety call-takers, dispatch trainees and dispatchers.
Citizens can view the resolution online at the link provided below. For additional information, contact the Calvert County Department of Human Resources at 410-535-1600, ext. 2382 or via email at Humanresources@calvertcountymd.gov. Individuals who cannot attend the public hearing may submit written comments. These written comments must be received by 4:30 p.m., Jan. 8, 2018, and may be submitted by emailing COMMISS@calvertcountymd.gov or through the U.S. mail to the BOCC at 175 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678.
View Resolution at www.co.cal.md.us/DocumentCenter/View/17752
Recycle Your Live Christmas Trees at County Convenience Centers
Calvert County residents can take their live Christmas trees, wreaths and garland to county convenience centers for recycling at no charge through Jan. 31, 2018. After Jan. 31, all trees must be brought to the Appeal Landfill and standard yard waste fees will apply.
All decorations including support frames, lights and metal stands must be removed from trees, wreaths and garlands. Trees and wreaths may not be in plastic bags. Trees should not be cut up. All materials will be taken to the Appeal Landfill to be mulched. Mulch is available to county residents at no charge.
Wrapping paper, cardboard boxes, holiday cards and other paper are accepted at the convenience centers for recycling at no cost, any time of the year. Cardboard boxes should be flattened and all packing materials, ribbons and Styrofoam must be removed for disposal.
Locations of the seven convenience centers and their hours are listed on the county website at www.co.cal.md.us/recycle. For more information call 410-326-0210.
Two Adult Day Care Centers Receive Surprise Donations
The Calvert County Department of Community Resources announces that the Calvert Family Advocates Board of Directors recently turned two holiday visits into surprise check presentations for Friendly Health Services, Inc. and Adult Day Care of Calvert County.
Because of the generosity of an anonymous local business, Calvert Family Advocates was able to donate more than $40,000 to help the adult day care agencies meet the growing needs of their clients. The Adult Day Care of Calvert County received a check for $35,000 to assist with the purchase of a new commuter bus and Friendly Adult Health Services, Inc. received a $5,800 check for needed equipment and center upgrades.
"We are so honored and thrilled to be able to give to these deserving and much needed organizations in our community," said Karen Lane, chairperson of Calvert Family Advocates, which is a nonprofit that raises funds to assist vulnerable citizens of Calvert County. "Both agencies meet a vital and growing need by providing important care to our county's elderly and disabled adults."
Department of Community Resources Director Jennifer Moreland explained that adult day cares help families care for elderly and disabled adults by providing structured weekday supervision and care designed to enhance their well-being. Medical and/or social day care services are designed to improve the quality of life for participants and provide relief to caregivers. These programs of care, compassionate assistance and community-based activities are a cost-effective alternative or supplement to other forms of care for impaired adults.
For more information about Adult Day Care of Calvert County, contact www.adcofcalvertcounty.org or call 410-535-0133. To learn more about Friendly Health Services, Inc., please call 410-535-6542.
Calvert Family Advocates works closely with the Calvert County Department of Community Resources, the Calvert County Department of Social Services (DSS) and the Calvert County Homeless Board to receive information and insights on client needs. Learn more by visiting them online at www.calfam.org.
The Calvert County Department of Community Resources' mission is to serve as a liaison for citizen issues relating to the provision of human services and to respond to inquiries from citizens and professionals seeking information. Learn more about how the Calvert County Department of Community Services can help you by visiting them online, or calling 410-535-8803.
Calvert County Solid Waste Division Offers New Ways to Get Important Information
The Calvert County Department of Public Works Solid Waste Division announced it is offering a new option for residents, businesses and trash haulers to receive information about trash disposal and recycling that may impact them. Using Calvert County ALERT, subscribers can receive updates in a variety of timely ways about selected topics, such as changes to convenience center hours, severe weather impacts, reminders for businesses to submit Maryland Department of Environment reports or special events for paper shredding and hazardous waste drop off.
"Residents can also sign up for Calvert County ALERT to receive automated messages via phone, text or email as it relates to one, or all of the convenience center locations," explained Calvert County Recycling Coordinator Bill Teter. "The alerts will save customers time and effort by knowing about timely events in advance or in real time."
Sign up for Calvert County ALERT online at www.co.cal.md.us/Alerts and click on the Calvert County ALERT link. Register to receive ALERTS by clicking on the link "registration web site." Follow the directions to create an account and selected your subscriptions. (Note: your information is never borrowed, rented or sold.) Those without internet can contact the Calvert County Solid Waste Division at 410-326-0210 to learn more.