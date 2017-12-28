Calvert Co. Sheriff's Reports

Jimmy Stone, 26, of North Carolina Lauren Ragan, 24, of Prince Frederick Nicholas Schisler, 37, of Lothian Richard Stevens, 40, of North Carolina Previous Next

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(December 28, 2017)—The Calvert County Sheriff's Office today released the following incident and arrest reports.WEEKLY SUMMARY: During the week of December 18 through December 24, deputies responded to 1,179 calls for service throughout the community.CDS: On December 18, Deputy T. Buckler responded to the area of Dory Brooks Road and Dalrymple Road for a check welfare for a male subject who appeared to be passed out behind the wheel. Deputy Buckler observed the vehicle matching the description and approached the vehicle. After several attempts to wake the male subject, later identified as, Dep. Buckler determined that Schisler might be under the effects of narcotics. Schisler was asked to step out of the vehicle so a search of his person and the vehicle could be completed. The search resulted in paraphernalia and Schisler was placed under arrest. Schisler was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.CDS, WEAPON: On December 20, Deputy Trigg was conducting a random commercial motor vehicle safety inspection in the parking lot of Lord Calvert Bowling in Huntingtown. While making contact with the driver, later identified as, Deputy Trigg observed a large hunting knife near the center of the vehicle. While speaking with Stevens there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. All occupants of the vehicle were asked to step out of the vehicle for a search to be conducted. The search revealed narcotics along with a loaded handgun, magazines, and ammunition. Stevens was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with Firearm Possession with Felony Conviction, Regulated Firearm: Illegal Possession, Illegal Possession Ammunition, Handgun in Vehicle, CDS: Possession Marijuana 10 Grams +. Another occupant of the vehicle, later identified as, was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS: Possession Marijuana 10 Grams+.CDS: On December 21, Deputy Trigg responded to the Calvert County Health Department in Prince Frederick for the report of a check welfare for a female in a vehicle who appeared to be passed out. Other deputies on scene with the female, who was later identified as, advised that the female was awake and talking with them. A search of the vehicle and Ragan was completed and narcotics were located. Ragan was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charges with CDS: Possession-not Marijuana (Oxycodone Hydrochloride).BURGLARY 17-66406: On December 22, Deputy Spalding responded to Anchor Lane in Lusby for the report of a burglary. The victim stated that sometime between December 15th at 8:00am ad December 22nd at 10:30am an unknown suspect(s) attempted to enter their residence through the front door and also a rear door to the garage. It appeared the unknown suspect(s) used a tool to attempt to pry the locks on the door however were unsuccessful. The estimated value of damaged property is $112.DAMAGED PROPERTY 17-66385: On December 22, Deputy Beisel responded to Pine Boulevard in Lusby for the report of damaged property. The victim stated that sometime between 6:30am and 2:30pm on December 21st an unknown suspect(s) broke a double pane window in the rear of the residence. The estimated value of damaged property is $400.THEFT 17-65659: On December 18, Deputy Beisel responded to Bayside Auto Group in Prince Frederick for the report of a theft. The victim stated that sometime between December 1st at 8:00am and December 18th at 3:30pm an unknown suspect(s) stole a dealer registration plate. The value of stolen property is $160.THEFT 17-65794: On December 19, Deputy Migliaccio responded to Daniels Gussie Way in Huntingtown for the report of a theft. The victim stated that their mail had been tampered with, and the envelope containing new registration stickers had been partially opened and the new stickers had been removed. The value of the stolen property is $50.THEFT 17-66153: On December 21, Deputy Williamson responded to West Mount Harmony Road in Owings for the report of a theft. The victim stated that sometime between December 19th at 3:00pm and December 20th at 9:30am an unknown suspect(s) stole their black Bri-Mar dump trailer. The value of the stolen property is $5,800.THEFT 17-66689: On December 24, Deputy Spalding responded to Six Gun Circle in Lusby for the report of a theft. The victim stated that sometime between December 23rd at 3:00pm and December 24th at 8:30am an unknown suspect(s) stole their fourteen foot red canoe with black lettering on the side that says Explorer II and three wooden oars. The value of the stolen property is $880.