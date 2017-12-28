DUI Arrests in Charles Co. by MSP

LA PLATA, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(December 28, 2017)—The La Plata Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following list of DUI arrests for the period of 12/02/2017 through 12/28/2017.Young, Octavia Marie, 35, of Waldorf, arrested on 12/02/2017 @ 0241 by Trooper Long.Flores-Urbina, Juan C., 26, of Suitland, arrested on 12/05/2017 @ 1851 by Trooper Mohr.Butler, Daniel Juwan, 22, of Newburg, arrested on 12/07/2017 @ 0355 by Trooper Jeans.Lee, Nathan Andrew, 32, of Bowie, arrested on 12/07/2017 @ 0358 by Trooper Mcclintock.Jimenezgarcia, Delso Candido, 40, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 12/10/2017 @ 0238 by Trooper Mcclintock.Lyon, Patrick Kevin, 61, of Waldorf, arrested on 12/10/2017 @ 1408 by Trooper Lee.Washington, Rodney Leander, 47, of Temple Hills, arrested on 12/10/2017 @ 2222 by Trooper Hooten.Jarrett, Cheryl Jeanne, 62, of Faulkner, arrested on 12/14/2017 @ 1257 by Trooper Jeans.Goodwin, Jeremy Jermain, 35, of Washington, DC, arrested on 12/15/2017 @ 0250 by Trooper Mohr.Hough, Jasmin Mieko, 28, of Waldorf, arrested on 12/15/2017 @ 0504 by Trooper Lagchu.Ursitti, Chase Anthony, 26, of La Plata, arrested on 12/15/2017 @ 2049 by Trooper German.Gamble, Chester, 58, of Washington, DC, arrested on 12/15/2017 @ 2200 by Trooper Mohr.Scurry, Derrick Anthony, 28, of Clinton, arrested on 12/16/2017 @ 0206 by Trooper Burroughs.Richardson, Danielle Lamarke, 43, of Clinton, arrested on 12/2017 /2017 @ 0129 by Trooper Zentkovich.Johnson, Zenobia Zachary, 26, of Silver Spring, arrested on 12/2017 /2017 @ 0215 by Trooper Hooten.Ratchford, Jr., Robert Lee, 50, of Washington, DC, arrested on 12/18/2017 @ 0011 by Trooper Zentkovich.Noble. Jr., Ralph Elliott, 51, of Waldorf, arrested on 12/18/2017 @ 0242 by Trooper Zentkovich.Garcia-Rubio, Alexis Jeovanni, 29, of Cheltenham, arrested on 12/18/2017 @ 2313 by Trooper Zentkovich.Moore, Carol Susan, 56, of Waldorf, arrested on 12/19/2017 @ 1823 by Trooper Iman.Bhogal, Jaspal Singh, 36, of La Plata, arrested on 12/20/2017 @ 0234 by Trooper Hooten.Holton, Laquan Marquis, 25, of Waldorf, arrested on 12/10/2017 @ 0354 by Trooper Roth.Smith, Brittany Ranal, 23, of Upper Malboro, arrested on 12/22/2017 @ 0243 by Trooper Jeans.Henderson, Thomas Tyrone, 48, of Montross, Va., arrested on 12/23/2017 @ 0122 by Trooper Jeans.Merchant,Charity Rosemary, 34, of Swan Point, arrested on 12/24/2017 @ 1640 by Trooper Mcclintock.Brown, Walter Anthony, 48, of La Plata, arrested on 12/24/2017 @ 2139 by Trooper Phillips.Foster, Kevin Maurice, 38, of Waldorf, arrested on 12/24/2017 @ 2242 by Trooper German.Ndubuisi, Michael Omeh, 26, of Waldorf, arrested on 12/25/2017 @ 0058 by Trooper Lee.