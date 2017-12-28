Charles Co. Sheriff's Reports

Deshawn Marquez Credle, 20, of Clinton, Md. (Booking photo via CCSO)

(December 28, 2017)—The Charles County Sheriff's Office released the following incident and arrest reports.MAN CHARGED WITH POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE DRUGS: On December 16 at 1:53 p.m., officers responded to a car crash in the 1200 block of Bannister Circle in Waldorf. Upon arrival, Pfc. P. Sadie observed a man running from one of the vehicles involved in the crash. A look out was broadcast and Officer B. Chambers, who was sitting stationary in the area of Bannister Circle and St. Ignatius Drive, observed a subject matching the description fleeing towards Hunt Place. Upon making contact with the subject, officers detected a strong odor of marijuana. They found 115 grams of marijuana, two scales, packaging material, and a loaded 9mm handgun (which was reported stolen in Prince Georges County) in a bag the suspect was carrying., was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute illegal drugs and possession of a firearm. Officer Chambers investigated.TRIPLE FATAL CAR CRASH: Members of the Charles County Sheriff's Office Traffic Operations Unit are investigating a single vehicle car crash that killed three people. On December 26 at 12:54 a.m., a Mercedes-Benz passenger car was traveling southbound on Rosehill Road just past Hawthorne Road in La Plata when the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree, causing the car to catch on fire. A man and his 15-year-old son were traveling on a nearby road and observed the fire, which was about 30 feet in the woods. They drove to the area to investigate. When they realized the fire was the result of a crash, they immediately got out of their car to help. They observed the driver on the ground outside of the car and pulled him toward the roadway, away from the fully engulfed car. Firefighters extinguished the flames and discovered two passengers deceased inside the vehicle. The driver, Eric La Mont Moss, 28, of La Plata, was flown to Med Star Hospital Center, but died as a result of his injuries. Investigators are working to positively identify the passengers. Cpl. K. Syvertsen of the Traffic Operations Unit is investigating.HOME INVASION, SHOOTING: On December 26 at 7:41 p.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of Marshall Hall Road in Bryans Road for the report of a burglary in progress. The homeowner reported two male suspects kicked open his front door and, at gunpoint, demanded money. A male occupant of the house heard the robbery, grabbed a gun, and hid in a nearby room. The suspects entered the room and pointed the gun at the man who then fired shots at the suspect with the gun. Both suspects fled and were subsequently located nearby. One of the suspects had a gunshot wound to his neck. He was transported to a hospital and treated for an injury that was not life threatening. Investigators did determine the house was targeted and this was not a random burglary. Charges are pending against the male with the gunshot wound and detectives arrested the other suspect—a 17-year-old male. He was charged with attempted robbery, burglary and other related charges. Detective B. Long is investigating.THEFTS FROM AUTOS: On December 22, during the overnight hours, unknown suspect(s) broke out the windows of several cars parked on Amber Leaf Drive and St. Thomas Drive in Waldorf and stole after-market radios. They also stole the tires from one of the cars. PFC S. Chandler is investigating.THEFTS FROM AUTOS: On December 21 between 5 a.m.—8 p.m., unknown suspect(s) pried open the hoods of several cars parked at the Park and Ride at 3720 Old Washington Road in Waldorf and stole car batteries. PFC W. DeBoe is investigating.VEHICLE LEFT RUNNING STOLEN AT GAS STATION: On December 13 at 3:07 a.m., the victim left his car running and unattended at a gas station in the 11500 block of Berry Road in Waldorf. As he went inside to make a purchase, the suspect got in the victim's car and fled. The vehicle was found a short distance away, abandoned in the middle of the roadway not far from where several officers were assisting a citizen in an unrelated event. PFC J. Plunkett is investigating.DETECTIVES ARREST SUSPECT IN BURGLARIES: On December 12, a search warrant was conducted in the 2700 block of Hadley Drive in Waldorf in reference to several burglaries that occurred in the Holly Station neighborhood. The suspect in the burglaries—a 17-year-old male—was arrested and charged with burglary, theft and other related charges. Det. C. Gilroy investigated.