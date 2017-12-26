Update on Coltons Point Homicide

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (December 26, 2017)—On Sunday, December 24, at approximately 4:04 p.m., deputies from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office and Maryland State Police from the Leonardtown Barrack responded to a report of a shooting in the 38000 block of Dukeharts Creek Road in Coltons Point. Detectives and crime lab technicians responded to the scene to continue the investigation.



The investigation determined a 66-year old male was visiting relatives at the residence when an argument ensued. The 66-year old subject began discharging a firearm towards the homeowner, a 45-year old male. The homeowner returned fire striking the 66-year old male. Lifesaving efforts were initiated by responding law enforcement and rescue squad personnel which were not successful. The 66-year old male succumbed to his injuries at the scene, and was later transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.



If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the assigned investigator Detective Corporal Trevor Teague at (301) 475-4200 extension *8128, or by email at Trevor.Teague@st.marysmd.com.