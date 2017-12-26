Charles Co. Arts Alliance Awards $44,000 in Grants to Schools and Nonprofit Orgs.

WHITE PLAINS, Md. (December 26, 2017)—On Saturday, November 18, the Charles County Arts Alliance awarded $44,000 in Arts Grants to 13 local nonprofit organizations and 6 schools to support upcoming countywide cultural events. The grant award ceremony was held during the Annual Grantee and Membership Gala at the Old Waldorf School. These grants support a myriad of cultural programs and events to be held in Charles County throughout the year, such as concerts and theatrical performances, art gallery presentations, workshops and demonstrations, music competitions, international and cultural performances, and literary development.
The Arts Grant Program has been the focal point of the Arts Alliance since the volunteer nonprofit organization was founded in 1987. The purpose of the Program is to enhance the quality of cultural life for the citizens of Charles County, and help make it a more vibrant, exciting and diverse place to live. The grants are awarded on an annual competitive basis following an application process and review by the Arts Alliance Grant Committee, comprised of Board members and local citizens.
The recipients of the FY 2018 CCAA Grant Awards are:
Arts in Education Grants
• Archbishop Neale School
• Grace Christian Academy
• Henry E. Lackey High School
• J.C. Parks Elementary School
• La Plata High School
• St. Charles Children's Learning Center
Community Arts Development Grants
• Charles County Government—Department of Community Services / Aging & Senior Programs
• Charles County Freedom Landing
• Charles County Public Library
• Chesapeake Choral Arts Society
• College of Southern Maryland
• College of Southern Maryland Foundation
• Korean American Cultural Arts Foundation
• Life Journeys Writers Guild
• Mattawoman Creek Art Center
• Music Teachers Association of Charles County
• Nanjemoy Community Center
• Port Tobacco Players
• Steam Onward
The Arts Alliance sponsors many other programs throughout the year for local residents, such as five public gallery spaces, art boxes for elementary students, the ArtsFest annual arts festival, and its weekly free Arts Newsflash that keeps citizens informed of upcoming cultural events and activities. For more information on the Arts Alliance, contact the CCAA office at 301-392-5900, info@charlescountyarts.org, or www.charlescountyarts.org.