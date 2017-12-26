Single Vehicle, Triple Fatal Car Crash on Rosehill Road

LA PLATA, Md. (December 26, 2017)—Police in Charles Co. report that three people lost their lives in a single vehicle crash early Tuesday morning on Rosehill Road in La Plata.



The initial investigation by the sheriff's office Traffic Operations Unit determined that on December 26 at 12:54 a.m., a Mercedes passenger car was traveling southbound on Rosehill Road just past Hawthorne Road in La Plata when, for unknown reasons, the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree, causing the car to catch on fire.

A passerby was able to pull the driver away from the vehicle before it exploded. After the fire was extinguished by firefighters, two more people were discovered inside the car. Their genders and ages are not identifiable at this time.



The driver, Eric Lamont Moss, 28, of La Plata, was flown to Med Star, but died later as a result of his injuries.



Investigators are working to positively identify the passengers. The Traffic Operations Unit is Investigating.