Two Pre-Christmas Homicides in So. Md.

Marcus Darnell Johnson, 33, of Nanjemoy, was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and other related charges. (Booking photo via CCSO)

On Saturday, December 23 at 4 p.m., officers from the Charles Co. Sheriff's OFfice responded to the 8300 block of Bowie Road in Nanjemoy for the report of a shooting. Investigation showed Marcus Darnell Johnson, 33, of Nanjemoy, went to the home of his neighbor, Wayne Lee Proctor, Jr., 35, of Nanjemoy and began arguing. During the argument, Johnson pulled a gun and shot Proctor, who was standing in the doorway of his house. Johnson fled to a wooded area.Proctor was pronounced deceased on the scene.Officers established a perimeter and a police K9 began a track. Johnson was subsequently located and taken into custody by officers.Johnson was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and other related charges and is being held at the Charles County Detention Center with no bond.Det. C. Shankster is investigating.On Sunday, December 24, at approximately 4:04 p.m., deputies from the St. Mary's Co. Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a shooting in the 38000 block of Dukeharts Creek Road in Coltons Point. The victim ultimately succumbed to the injury, and was pronounced deceased on the scene.Police have not released the name of the victim.The Criminal Investigations Division, (CID), is continuing the investigation.