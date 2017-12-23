Warrant Arrests and Criminal Summonses in St. Mary's Co.

Ashley Nicole Hyde, age 32, of Charlotte Hall Brandon Ryan Harris, age 18, of Mechanicsville Brian Christopher Hancock, age 38, of Leonardtown Creighton Shields Perkins, age 34, of Leonardtown David Robert Russell, age 36, of Lexington Park Devone Articis Hall, age 29, of Ridge Grayton Medina Walter, age 21, of Hollywood Jerel Theodore Gaines, age 19, of Great Mills Joseph Andrew Bush, age 57, of Great Mills Joseph Louis Herbert, Jr., age 61, of Lexington Park Michael Ryan Norfolk, age 28, with no fixed address Neisa Jordan Gaston, age 18, of Bushwood Osie Mae Shade, age 57, of Ridge Shannon Johanna Dement, age 36, of St. Inigoes Teo Tre Richard Gaston, age 18, of Mechanicsville Traci Chamice Matthews, age 29, of California William Lawrence Crowell III, age 33, of California Previous Next

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

(December 23, 2017)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office released the following arrest and criminal summons reports.10/02/2017 CDS ARREST: Cpl. Flerlage #241, stopped a vehicle driven by. During the stop it was discovered Harris was in possession of marijuana. Harris was placed under arrest and charged with CDS Possession of Marijuana and CDS Possession of Paraphernalia. CASE# 52241-1710/05/2017 THEFT: Suspect, was charged with Theft by Dep. Budd# 325. CASE# 52743-17.10/05/2017 TRESPASSING: Suspect, was charged with Trespassing on Private Property by Dep. Robinson# 332. CASE# 52579-1710/11/2017 BARRICADE, ANIMAL CRUELTY ARREST: Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Three Notch Rd. in Ridge to attempt to serve an arrest warrant on. Deputies observed Hall inside the residence however he refused to come out. A barricade was declared and members of the Emergency Services Team (EST) and Negotiators from the Critical Incident Negotations Team (CINT) responded to the residence. After approximately three hours Hall surrendered and was taken into custody without incident. Hall was transported to the St. Mary's County Rehabilitation and Detention Center where the warrant was served charging him with: Aggravated Animal Cruelty (4 Counts); Animal Cruelty (4 Counts); Unlawful Surgery on Dog (4 Counts); Restrain Dog - Unsafe/Unsanitary Conditions (1 Count).12/01/2017 ASSAULT: Dep. Bare responded to the 21000 block of Briar Patch Lane, in Lexington Park, for a reported disturbance. Contact was made with the victim who indicated Suspect, had assaulted the victim by striking the victim in the face several times. Injury was observed to the victim and Suspect Russell was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 63481-17.12/01/2017 DRUG ARREST: Dep. M. Beyer responded to the 22000 block of Three Notch Road, in California, for a report of suspicious activity in a parking lot. Upon arrival contact was made with. In plain view was CDS and CDS paraphernalia. Suspect Hyde was arrested for CDS Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS Possession-Paraphernalia. CASE# 63399-17.12/05/2017 ASSAULT: Cpl. T. Snyder, responded to the 22000 block of Laurel Glen Road, in California, for a report of an assault. Investigation revealed the suspect, was in an argument at which time she retrieved a knife, and threatened the victim(s). During the incident, Suspect Matthews was disarmed, however shortly after retrieved another knife. Neither victim(s) were harmed with the knives and Suspect Matthews was arrested and charged with Assault 1st Degree, and Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 64459-17.12/05/2017 CHILD ABUSE: Cpl. Worrey responded to the 17000 block of Jutland Drive in St. Inigoes, for a report of an assault. Investigation revealed the suspect, assaulted the juvenile victim by biting and choking the victim. Suspect Dement was arrested and charged with Child Abuse and Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 64446-17.12/07/2017 POSSESSING CONTRABAND IN A PLACE OF CONFINEMENT: Dep. J. Smith responded to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in reference to Suspect, possessing contraband. Investigation revealed Suspect Hancock was searched after being out of the facility and contraband was located on his person. Hancock was charged with Possessing Contraband in a Place of Confinement. CASE# 64762-1712/08/2017 VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDER: DFC. Lawrence observed Suspect, in the company of the victim; there is an active Protective Order prohibiting contact between Suspect Herbert and the victim. Herbert was arrested and charged with Violation of Protective Order. CASE# 64928-17.12/10/2017 THEFT: DFC. Lawrence responded to the 22000 block of Three Notch Road, in California, regarding a vehicle being returned late, and Suspect, not paying the outstanding balance owed. Suspect Chase was issued a Criminal Citation for the charge of Theft. CASE# 65342-17.12/11/2017 DRUG ARREST: In the 29000 block of Three Notch Road, in Mechanicsville, Cpl. Flerlage conducted a vehicle stop for an equipment violation. Upon making contact with the operator of the vehicle, Suspect, CDS paraphernalia was observed in plain view inside the vehicle. Subsequent investigation revealed approximately 54 grams of marijuana hidden inside the vehicle. Walter was arrested and charged with CDS Possession Marijuana more than 10 grams, and CDS Possession Paraphernalia. CASE# 65633-17.12/14/2017 UPDATE ON ROBBERY INVESTIGATION: On October 14, at approximately 10:02 PM, deputies responded to the 48000 block of Chisleytown Road, in St. Inigoes, for a report of an assault involving two male suspects. Investigation revealed two suspects arrived at the victim's residence, under the pretense of purchasing an item from the victim. During the interaction, the victim was assaulted by the two male suspects and robbed of property. The two suspects then fled the scene on foot. The victim sustained minor injuries during the incident that did not require medical attention. While responding to the scene, DFC. Tirpak located the two suspects in the roadway; one fled on foot, and the other was detained. Ultimately, Suspect, was arrested and charged with Robbery, Assault, Theft, and Malicious Destruction of Property. The investigation was continued to determine the identity of the second male suspect who fled. Through investigation the second suspect was identified as. On December 14, 2017, Suspect Norfolk was located and arrested. Suspect Norfolk was charged with Robbery, Assault, and Theft.12/15/2017 DUI:, was charged with Driving Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, and Driving Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol by Cpl. Connelly# 151. CASE# 66349-17.12/17/2017 ASSAULT: Dep. Siciliano# 301, responded to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown regarding an assault. Investigation revealed inmate, assaulted a fellow inmate, causing injury. Suspect Perkins was charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 66675-17.12/17/2017 FRAUD: Cpl. Foor# 235, responded to the 44000 block of Aspen Lane, in California, for a report of a fraud. The victim advised numerous fraudulent purchases were made using his credit card. Investigation revealed the purchases had been made by Suspect. Crowell was arrested and charged with 6 counts of Credit Card Fraud, and Theft. CASE# 66751-17.12/18/2017 ROBBERY: On December 16, at approximately 6:53 PM, deputies responded to the 23000 block of Green Holly Road, in Lexington Park, for a report of an armed robbery. Contact was made with the victim who advised he arranged to meet an acquaintance to conduct a drug transaction. The victim arrived at the predesignated location and the individual he was meeting got into his vehicle. The victim advised he was immediately assaulted, and during the assault two unknown persons opened the car door and began to assault him as well. During the struggle, a handgun was produced and the victim was subsequently assaulted with the handgun. In addition to being assaulted, various items of value were taken from the victim. The victim was transported to MedStar St. Mary's Hospital for non-life threating injuries sustained in the robbery.The investigation was continued by the Criminal Investigations Division (CID), and through the course of the investigation it was revealed, was the individual the victim met with. Detectives were also able to identify the two other individuals who were with Gaines on the night of the robbery.On December 18, Gaines was located at his residence and placed under arrest without incident and charged with the following: Armed Robbery; Robbery; Assault 1st Degree; Assault 2nd Degree; Firearm-Use/Fel Violent Crime; Theft $100 to under $1500.Arrest warrants have also been issued for Gaines' two accomplices:, andAdditional criminal charges are forthcoming after review with the State's Attorney's Office.Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of the Neisa Gaston and Teo-Tre Gaston, is asked to contact Detective Melissa Hulse at (301) 475-4200 extension *1996, or by email at Melissa.Hulse@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may also remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to "TIP239" plus their message to "CRIMES" (274637).10/04/2017:, was charged with Violation of a Protective Order by Sgt. Raddatz# 99.10/04/2017:, was charged with Theft by Cpl. Knott# 234. CASE# 41676-17.10/04/2017:, was charged with Theft by Cpl. Seyfried# 217. CASE# 49862-17.10/05/2017:, was charged with Theft by DFC Tirpak #270 CASE# 51705-17.10/05/2017:, was charged with Violation of a Peace Order/Fail to Comply by Dep. Ball# 315. CASE# 52179-17.