Warrant Arrests in St. Mary's Co.

Abigail Marie Adams, age 27, of Sunderland Brian Yancey Sampson, age 37, of Mechanicsville Charles Robert Hyde, age 27, of Colonial Beach Christina Granados McCauley, age 58, of Leonardtown Darwin Terell Banks, age 44, of Lexington Park Devonte Arnez Shubrooks, age 24, with no fixed address Erin Jean Pinno, age 60, of Great Mills Erin Neveal Stokes, age 26, of Lexington Park Ethan Garrett Frawley, age 18, of Mechanicsville Francis Xavier Hill, age 21, with no fixed address Jackson Columbus Sage, age 62, of Lexington Park Jamel Tiant Mitchell, age 33, of Avenue Jessica Ann Bonacci, age 32, with no fixed address Jessica Marie Beachy, age 29, of Mechanicsville Keith Leonard Mackall, age 54, of Lexington Park Kevin Benjamin Berry, age 30, of Lexington Park Krystal Marie Duffy, age 23, of Lexington Park Michaela Ann Sweat, age 22, of Hagerstown Michelle Ellen Waro, age 44, of Leonardtown Ohmer Watson Webb, age 34, of Mechanicsville Olivia Amber Geter, age 26, of Washington, DC Queen Ella Champion, age 35, of Lexington Park Ryan Marshall Edwards, age 29, of Piney Point Shannon Johanna Dement, age 36, from St. Inigoes Walead NMN Othman, age 50, of Lexington Park William Edward Johnson III, age 27, of Suitland Previous Next

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(December 23, 2017)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office released the following report of people either charged and/or arrested on a warrant.12/11/2017:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for False Statement to Officer and Telephone Misuse: Repeat Calls by Dep. Sidorowicz# 328. CASE# 65525-17.12/11/2017:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Theft by Cpl. Potter# 255. CASE# 65541-17.12/11/2017:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Assault 1st Degree and Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Holdsworth# 305. CASE# 65508-17.12/12/2017:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation/Theft/Forgery by Sgt. Peacher# 130. CASE# 65751-17.12/12/2017:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation/1st Degree Assault by Cpl. Potter# 255. CASE# 65694-17.12/13/2017:, was arrested on an indictment for Possession of Fentanyl and Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl by DFC. Carberry# 167. CASE# 65987-17.12/13/2017:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Theft by Dep. Bowie# 317. CASE# 66008-17.12/13/2017:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Rape 2nd Degree, and Sex Offense 3rd Degree by Dep. Siciliano# 301. CASE# 65858-17.12/13/2017:, was arrested on an outstanding P.G. County Child Support warrant by Dep. C. Ball# 315. CASE# 65877-17.12/13/2017:, was arrested for FTA/Driving While Suspended by Dep. J. Davis# 296. CASE# 65956-17.12/13/2017:, was arrested on two indictments for the charge of Burglary 2nd Degree, Malicious Destruction of Property, and two counts of Theft by DFC. Tirpak #270. CASE# 65903-17.12/13/2017:, was arrested on two indictments for CDS Possess w/Intent to Distribute Narcotics, two counts of Possession of a Firearm, and Theft by DFC. Tirpak# 270. CASE# 65891-17.12/13/2017:, was arrested on two indictments for Robbery, Assault 1st Degree, Assault 2nd Degree, and Theft of Motor Vehicle, by DFC. Tirpak# 270. CASE# 65914-17.12/14/2017:, was arrested for Escape 2nd Degree by DFC. Tirpak# 270. CASE# 66143-17.12/14/2017:, was arrested for Escape 2nd Degree by DFC. Tirpak# 270. CASE# 66131-17.12/14/2017:, was arrested on two outstanding warrants for FTA/Burglary 4th Degree, Trespass Private Property, and a warrant from Queen Anne County for FTA/Driving Under the Influence by Cpl. Handy# 132. CASE# 66197-17.12/14/2017:, was arrested on four outstanding warrants for Burglary 1st Degree, Theft, and Escape by Cpl. Foor# 235. CASE# 3524-17.12/14/2017:, was arrested for Violation of Probation/Assault 2nd Degree by DFC. Tirpak# 270. CASE# 66135-17.12/15/2017:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Theft by DFC. Roszell# 296. CASE# 66340-17.12/15/2017:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/CDS Possession not Marijuana by DFC. Roszell# 296. CASE# 66329-17.12/15/2017:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Non-Support. CASE# 66297-17.12/15/2017:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation/Burglary, Assault, and Property Destruction by Cpl. Foor# 235. CASE# 66361-17.12/18/2017:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Child Support by DFC. Schultz# 258. CASE# 66988-17.12/18/2017:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Assault 1st Degree by DFC. Schultz# 258. CASE# 66985-17.12/18/2017:, was arrested on a Circuit Court Indictment for Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. J. Davis# 269. CASE# 66975-17.12/18/2017:, was arrested on outstanding warrants for Violation of Probation/CDS Possession and FTA/Trespassing by Dep. Robinson# 332. CASE# 66794-17.12/18/2017:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Theft, Theft Scheme, Credit Card: Steal Another's, and Credit Card/Another Charge Less Than $1,000 by DFC. Steinbach# 268. CASE# 44296-17.12/19/2017:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Assault 1st Degree by Dep. Bowie# 317. CASE# 67140-17.