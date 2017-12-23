Warrant Arrests in St. Mary's Co.

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (December 23, 2017)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office released the following report of people either charged and/or arrested on a warrant.
10/03/2017: Malik Shavon Jordan, age 21, of Lexington Park, was charged with Burglary, Theft, and Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Foor# 235.
10/03/2017: Jennifer Marie Hemming, age 31, of Lexington Park, was charged with Violation of Probation/Theft by Dep. Holdsworth# 305.
10/04/2017: Ashley Nichole Thomas, age 30, of Great Mills, was charged with Burglary and Property Destruction by Dep. J. Davis# 269. CASE# 52535-17.
10/05/2017: Ian Christian Wichess, age 37, of Ridge, was charged with Burglary 4th Degree and Trespassing by Cpl. Seyfried# 217. CASE# 47646-17.
10/05/2017: James Alan Winters, age 37, of Lexington Park, was charged with Violation of Probation on a Circuit Court warrant by Dep. Steinbach# 268. CASE# 52626-17.
10/05/2017: Kelvin Dewayne Dyson, age 45, of Brooklyn, was charged with Violation of Probation on a Circuit Court warrant by Cpl. Carberry# 167. CASE# 52698-17.
10/10/2017: Aimee Inez Fletcher, age 42, of Mechanicsville, was served with an outstanding Child Support Warrant.
10/10/2017: Amber Renee Stewart, age 30, of Callaway, was charged with Violation of Probation on an outstanding warrant.
10/10/2017: Delonte Davion Strong, age 21, of California, was charged with FTA/Driving While Suspended on a District Court Warrant.
10/10/2017: Derrick Alan Boyd, Sr., age 47, with no fixed address, was charged with Driving While Suspended, and Theft, on District Court Warrants, and two outstanding Child Support Warrants were also served.
10/10/2017: Douglas Lee Oliver, Jr., age 28, of Lexington Park, was charged with FTA/Theft, and Rouge & Vagabond on a District Court Warrant.
10/10/2017: Geoffrey Michael Lawrence, age 35, of California, was charged with FTA/Driving While Suspended on a District Court Warrant.
10/10/2017: Heather Nicole Lacey, age 29, of Drayden, was charged with Violation of Probation on an outstanding warrant.
10/10/2017: Joseph Patrick Ellis, age 38, of Callaway, was charged with Theft on a District Court Warrant.
10/10/2017: Kiersten Faye Nutter, age 26, of Leonardtown, was charged with FTA/Driving While Suspended on a District Court Warrant.
10/10/2017: Latonya Denise Dickerson, age 33, of Leonardtown, was served with an outstanding Child Support Warrant.
10/10/2017: Lexi Alice Waterman, age 20, of Hollywood, was charged with FTA/Driving While Suspended on a District Court Warrant.
10/10/2017: Maria Eunice Docarmo, age 50, of Lexington Park, was charged with FTA/CDS Possession not Marijuana on a District Court Warrant.
10/10/2017: Nilema Kenise Baldwin, age 30, of Lexington Park, was charged with FTA/Driving While Suspended on a District Court Warrant.
10/10/2017: Randall William Plummer, age 28, of California, was charged with Violation of Probation on an outstanding warrant.
10/10/2017: Travis Benjamin Ridgely, age 30, of Hollywood, was served with an outstanding Child Support Warrant.
10/10/2017: Zachary Scott Llewellyn, age 25, of California, was charged with FTA/Driving While Suspended on a District Court Warrant.
11/30/2017: Anthony Tyrone Adams, age 32, with no fixed address, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Malicious Destruction of Property, and for VOP/Burglary by Deputy Budd# 325. CASE# 63189-17.
11/30/2017: Kimberly Ann Kerr, age 27, of Hughesville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Theft, Alter Physical Evidence Criminal Proceeding, CDS Possession Not Marijuana, CDS Possession Paraphernalia, and CDS Possession/Distribution of Administration Equipment by Cpl. Kerby# 242. CASE# 63173-17.
12/01/2017: Aimee Sharelle Moore, age 45, of Lexington Park, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Credit Card Fraud by Dep. Bare# 307. CASE# 63526-17.
12/03/2017: Chesley Warren Wilkes, age 37, of Hollywood, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Driving Uninsured by Cpl. Flerlage# 241. CASE# 63945-17.
12/04/2017: Charles William Hutchinson, age 33, of Dunkirk, was arrested for an outstanding FTA/Child Support Warrant by Cpl. White# 200. CASE# 64148-17.
12/04/2017: Daniel David Alioto, Jr., age 25, of Great Mills, was arrested on outstanding warrants for Driving While Suspended, Malicious Destruction of Property, and Theft by DFC. Krum# 260. CASE# 64196-17.
12/04/2017: Dennis Lee Gross II, age 38, of Lusby, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Child Support by Dep. Bowie# 317. CASE# 64231-17.
12/04/2017: Jason Michael McDonald, age 38, of Upper Marlboro, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for FTA/Driving While Suspended by Cpl. O'Connor# 138. CASE# 64182-17.
12/04/2017: Jennifer Gail Labanowski, age 34, of La Plata, was arrested on an outstanding FTA/Child Support Warrant by Dep. Ball# 315. CASE# 64184-17.
12/04/2017: Peter Lewis Orazio, age 29, of Erwin, North Carolina, was arrested on outstanding warrants for VOP/Theft, and Conspiracy to Commit Theft Scheme by Cpl. Kerby# 242. CASE# 64261-17.
12/05/2017: Deodis Lee Clyburn, age 43, of Lexington Park, was arrested on two outstanding warrant for Child Support by DFC. Krum# 260. CASE# 64392-17.
12/05/2017: Levi Lawrence Hill, Jr., age 30, of Bushwood, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Indecent Exposure by Cpl. Carberry# 167. CASE# 60768-17.
12/05/2017: Michael Shane Swales, age 45, of Hollywood, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Driving While Suspended by Dep. Ball# 315. CASE# 64357-17.
12/05/2017: Richard Howard Tucker, Jr., age 32, of California, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Theft by Dep. Ball# 315. CASE# 64347-17.
12/05/2017: Rita Mary Reece, age 34, of Lexington Park, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Driving While Suspended by Cpl. Knott# 234. CASE# 64402-17.
12/05/2017: William Henry Bowman, age 58, of Lexington Park, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Theft by Dep. Ball# 315. CASE# 10039-17.
12/06/2017: Christina Suzanne Buckler, age 39, of Mechanicsville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Rouge and Vagabond, Malicious Destruction of Property, Willful Motor Vehicle Damaging, Theft, and Conspiracy-Theft by DFC. Steinbach# 268. CASE# 64487-17.
12/07/2017: Garry Marquis Dupree, age 27, of Waldorf, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Driving While Suspended by Cpl. Potter# 255. CASE# 64738-17.
12/07/2017: Joseph Patrick Ellis, age 38, of Leonardtown, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Fraud and Bad Check by Dep. Molitor# 304. CASE# 64834-17.
12/07/2017: Katrina Lynn Rigdon, age 52, of Mechanicsville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Driving While Suspended by Cpl. Potter# 255. CASE# 64797-17.
12/07/2017: Taylor Symonae Brown, age 18, of Mechanicsville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Theft by Dep. Molitor# 304. CASE# 64843-17.
12/09/2017: John Frederick Vance, age 53, of Lusby, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Indecent Exposure, and FTA/Consume Alcoholic Beverage in Public by Dep. Ball# 315. CASE# 65175-17.
Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.