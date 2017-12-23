Warrant Arrests in St. Mary's Co.

Aimee Sharelle Moore, age 45, of Lexington Park Anthony Tyrone Adams, age 32, with no fixed address Ashley Nichole Thomas, age 30, of Great Mills Charles William Hutchinson, age 33, of Dunkirk Chesley Warren Wilkes, age 37, of Hollywood Christina Suzanne Buckler, age 39, of Mechanicsville Daniel David Alioto, Jr., age 25, of Great Mills Dennis Lee Gross II, age 38, of Lusby Deodis Lee Clyburn, age 43, of Lexington Park Garry Marquis Dupree, age 27, of Waldorf Ian Christian Wichess, age 37, of Ridge James Alan Winters, age 37, of Lexington Park Jason Michael McDonald, age 38, of Upper Marlboro Jennifer Gail Labanowski, age 34, of La Plata Jennifer Marie Hemming, age 31, of Lexington Park John Frederick Vance, age 53, of Lusby Joseph Patrick Ellis, age 38, of Leonardtown Katrina Lynn Rigdon, age 52, of Mechanicsville Kelvin Dewayne Dyson, age 45, of Brooklyn Levi Lawrence Hill, Jr., age 30, of Bushwood Michael Shane Swales, age 45, of Hollywood Peter Lewis Orazio, age 29, of Erwin, North Carolina Richard Howard Tucker, Jr., age 32, of California Rita Mary Reece, age 34, of Lexington Park Taylor Symonae Brown, age 18, of Mechanicsville William Henry Bowman, age 58, of Lexington Park Previous Next

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(December 23, 2017)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office released the following report of people either charged and/or arrested on a warrant.10/03/2017:, was charged with Burglary, Theft, and Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Foor# 235.10/03/2017:, was charged with Violation of Probation/Theft by Dep. Holdsworth# 305.10/04/2017:, was charged with Burglary and Property Destruction by Dep. J. Davis# 269. CASE# 52535-17.10/05/2017:, was charged with Burglary 4th Degree and Trespassing by Cpl. Seyfried# 217. CASE# 47646-17.10/05/2017:, was charged with Violation of Probation on a Circuit Court warrant by Dep. Steinbach# 268. CASE# 52626-17.10/05/2017:, was charged with Violation of Probation on a Circuit Court warrant by Cpl. Carberry# 167. CASE# 52698-17.10/10/2017:, was served with an outstanding Child Support Warrant.10/10/2017:, was charged with Violation of Probation on an outstanding warrant.10/10/2017:, was charged with FTA/Driving While Suspended on a District Court Warrant.10/10/2017:, was charged with Driving While Suspended, and Theft, on District Court Warrants, and two outstanding Child Support Warrants were also served.10/10/2017:, was charged with FTA/Theft, and Rouge & Vagabond on a District Court Warrant.10/10/2017:, was charged with FTA/Driving While Suspended on a District Court Warrant.10/10/2017:, was charged with Violation of Probation on an outstanding warrant.10/10/2017:, was charged with Theft on a District Court Warrant.10/10/2017:, was charged with FTA/Driving While Suspended on a District Court Warrant.10/10/2017:, was served with an outstanding Child Support Warrant.10/10/2017:, was charged with FTA/Driving While Suspended on a District Court Warrant.10/10/2017:, was charged with FTA/CDS Possession not Marijuana on a District Court Warrant.10/10/2017:, was charged with FTA/Driving While Suspended on a District Court Warrant.10/10/2017:, was charged with Violation of Probation on an outstanding warrant.10/10/2017:, was served with an outstanding Child Support Warrant.10/10/2017:, was charged with FTA/Driving While Suspended on a District Court Warrant.11/30/2017:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Malicious Destruction of Property, and for VOP/Burglary by Deputy Budd# 325. CASE# 63189-17.11/30/2017:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Theft, Alter Physical Evidence Criminal Proceeding, CDS Possession Not Marijuana, CDS Possession Paraphernalia, and CDS Possession/Distribution of Administration Equipment by Cpl. Kerby# 242. CASE# 63173-17.12/01/2017:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Credit Card Fraud by Dep. Bare# 307. CASE# 63526-17.12/03/2017:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Driving Uninsured by Cpl. Flerlage# 241. CASE# 63945-17.12/04/2017:, was arrested for an outstanding FTA/Child Support Warrant by Cpl. White# 200. CASE# 64148-17.12/04/2017:, was arrested on outstanding warrants for Driving While Suspended, Malicious Destruction of Property, and Theft by DFC. Krum# 260. CASE# 64196-17.12/04/2017:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Child Support by Dep. Bowie# 317. CASE# 64231-17.12/04/2017:, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for FTA/Driving While Suspended by Cpl. O'Connor# 138. CASE# 64182-17.12/04/2017:, was arrested on an outstanding FTA/Child Support Warrant by Dep. Ball# 315. CASE# 64184-17.12/04/2017:, was arrested on outstanding warrants for VOP/Theft, and Conspiracy to Commit Theft Scheme by Cpl. Kerby# 242. CASE# 64261-17.12/05/2017:, was arrested on two outstanding warrant for Child Support by DFC. Krum# 260. CASE# 64392-17.12/05/2017:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Indecent Exposure by Cpl. Carberry# 167. CASE# 60768-17.12/05/2017:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Driving While Suspended by Dep. Ball# 315. CASE# 64357-17.12/05/2017: Richard Howard Tucker, Jr., age 32, of California, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Theft by Dep. Ball# 315. CASE# 64347-17.12/05/2017:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Driving While Suspended by Cpl. Knott# 234. CASE# 64402-17.12/05/2017:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Theft by Dep. Ball# 315. CASE# 10039-17.12/06/2017:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Rouge and Vagabond, Malicious Destruction of Property, Willful Motor Vehicle Damaging, Theft, and Conspiracy-Theft by DFC. Steinbach# 268. CASE# 64487-17.12/07/2017:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Driving While Suspended by Cpl. Potter# 255. CASE# 64738-17.12/07/2017:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Fraud and Bad Check by Dep. Molitor# 304. CASE# 64834-17.12/07/2017:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Driving While Suspended by Cpl. Potter# 255. CASE# 64797-17.12/07/2017:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Theft by Dep. Molitor# 304. CASE# 64843-17.12/09/2017:, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Indecent Exposure, and FTA/Consume Alcoholic Beverage in Public by Dep. Ball# 315. CASE# 65175-17.