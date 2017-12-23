Juvenile Arrests in St. Mary's Co.

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(December 23, 2017)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office released the following juvenile arrest reports. By law, names of juveniles are not released to the public.10/10/2017: Two juvenile females, age 15, from Lexington Park, were arrested for Assault 2nd Degree by DFC. Gaskill# 274.10/11/2017: Juvenile male, age 15, from Leonardtown, was arrested for Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Maloy# 137.11/03/2017: Juvenile male, age 13, from Lexington Park, was arrested for Theft by Cpl. Worrey# 152.11/03/2017: Juvenile male, age 16, from Mechanicsville, was arrested for Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Activities by Cpl. Holton# 7311/03/2017: Two juvenile males, age 17, from Mechanicsville, were arrested for Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Activities by Cpl. Holton# 73.11/07/2017: Juvenile male, age 15, from Mechanicsville, was arrested for Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Activities and Affray by Cpl. Holton# 73.11/07/2017: Juvenile male, age 15, from Mechanicsville, was arrested for Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Activities by Cpl. Holton# 73.11/07/2017: Juvenile male, age 17, from Mechanicsville, was arrested for Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Activities by Cpl. Holton# 73.11/08/2017: Juvenile male, age 16, from Great Mills, was arrested for Disruption of School Activities by Cpl. Delozier# 160.11/09/2017: Juvenile male, age 15, from Hollywood, was arrested for Disturbing School Activities by Cpl. Delozier# 160.11/10/2017: Juvenile male, age 13, from Lexington Park, was arrested for Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Hartzell# 97.11/11/2017: Juvenile male, age 16, from Mechanicsville, was arrested for Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Kerby# 242.11/13/2017: Juvenile male, age 11, from Lexington Park, was arrested for Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Hartzell# 97.11/13/2017: Juvenile male, age 17, from Great Mills, was arrested for Dangerous Weapon on School Property and Dangerous Weapon Conceal by DFC. Gaskill# 274.11/14/2017: Juvenile female age 17, from Lexington Park, was arrested for Assault and Disruption of School Activities by DFC. Gaskill# 274.11/14/2017: Juvenile male, age 13, from Helen, was arrested for Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Maloy# 137.11/15/2017: Juvenile male, age 17, from Leonardtown, was arrested for Burglary 1st Degree and Theft by Cpl. Kerby# 242.11/15/2017: Two juvenile females, age 13, from California, were arrested for Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Activities by Cpl. Hartzell# 9711/16/2017: Juvenile male, age 12, from Lexington Park, was arrested for Assault 2nd Degree by DFC. Schultz# 258.11/20/2017: Juvenile male, age 15, from Hollywood, was arrested for Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Activities by Dep. Bowie# 317.11/27/2017: Juvenile male, age 17, from Great Mills, was arrested for Displaying Obscene Material to Minor by Det. Teague# 24912/03/2017: Juvenile female, age 16, from Leonardtown, was arrested for Theft by Dep. Bare# 307.