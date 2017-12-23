Juveniles Charged with October Arson in Charles Co.

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (December 22, 2017)—Deputy State Fire Marshals have charged three juveniles with arson following a nearly two month long investigation in Bel Alton. The blaze originally occurred at the Southern Maryland Youth Home on October 29, 2017 located at 9830 Sodus Manor Place in Faulkner, Charles County. The Bel Alton Volunteer Fire Department was alerted to the fire in a 50' x 20' detached shed.



An investigation by the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal revealed that a flammable liquid was poured onto countertops within the shed and ignited. Zorro, an accelerant detection canine with the Office of the State Fire Marshal, was requested at the initial investigation and alerted in several locations throughout the shed. Damages as a result of the fire were estimated to be $5,000.00



At the conclusion of the criminal investigation, Deputy State Fire Marshals were able to charge 3 juveniles with maliciously igniting the fire. On December 22, 2017, two juveniles, ages 14 and 15 were charged with Arson in the 2nd Degree and released back to the custody of the Southern Maryland Youth Home. The third juvenile, 17 years of age was charged with Malicious Burning and later released to a Baltimore City Department of Social Services worker.



The Maryland Department of Juvenile Services was notified at the conclusion of the investigation.