Calvert Board of Education Honors State Athletic Champions

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. (December 22, 2017)—At the December 14, 2017 meeting, the Calvert County Public Schools Board of Education honored the athletes who won state championships during the fall season.



Dr. Daniel D. Curry, Superintendent, said, "It is clear that the girls of Calvert County are hard workers and determined competitors."



The state champion teams for the fall season are:



• Northern High, Girls Cross Country;



• Northern High, Volleyball; and



• Patuxent High, Field Hockey.



The Northern High girls cross country team sped to its second consecutive state championship under the leadership of coach Josh Dawson. 2017 marked the team's third consecutive year as the 3A South champion, as well as the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference (SMAC) champion.



The perennially strong Northern High volleyball team, coached by Bobby Gibbons, won its 11th Maryland state championship. As the regional champion for three consecutive years, the team has more wins than any other public school team in the state of Maryland over the last three seasons.



Coach Lynn Powell and the Patuxent High team brought a field hockey state championship home to Calvert County for the first time since 1997. The team has been the SMAC champion for two consecutive seasons and regional champion for three consecutive seasons.