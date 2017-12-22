Community Contributes to CSM Scholarship Programs

Photo courtesy of CSM.
Members of the Calvert County Chamber of Commerce donated $1,500 for scholarships to the College of Southern Maryland Foundation during the college's record-breaking Giving Tuesday efforts on Nov. 28. Celebrating the occasion at the Calvert Chamber Business After Hours event at the Prince Frederick Campus on Dec. 14 were, from left, Mark Frisco with the Mark Frisco Team, Century 21 New Millennium; CSM Trustee Jay Webster; CSM Foundation Director and Chamber Board Past Chair Christy Lombardi; CSM Director of Strategic Partnerships Barbara Ives; Chamber President Bob Carpenter; CSM Vice President, Prince Frederick Campus, Dr. Rich Fleming; CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy; Belinda Denton with the Tri-County Council of Southern Maryland; CSM Board Chair Ted Harwood; Ryan Bennsky Powell with PNC Bank; CSM Foundation Director Dr. Stephen Peters, CSM Lead Executive Assistant Toni Kruszka, CSM Trustee Margaret Dunkle, CSM Development Coordinator Erika Abell; and Janna Jackson of Exelon Generation Calvert Cliffs.
The Calvert County Chamber of Commerce is an alliance of over 400 individuals and businesses, working together to create a strong business climate in Calvert County.
The generosity that is a hallmark of this community helped the CSM Foundation raise nearly $120,000 for student scholarships and programs on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 28. The chamber's donation supports the CSM Foundation's "Make An Impact" campaign of $12 million to benefit the college's transformative three-year outreach and fundraising effort that will culminate in 2018 with the college's 60th anniversary. Scholarships are a key component of CSM's efforts to help students succeed. The CSM Foundation manages annual and endowed scholarships, which allow the college to plan for the future and ensure that scholarship funds are available for an award every year. Over the past five years, the foundation has awarded more than $1.5 million in scholarships. For information on scholarships at CSM, visit foundation.csmd.edu.
Leonardtown Rotary Creates Scholarship at CSM for First Responders
The Leonardtown Rotary Club, Paddle for Heroes Committee, presented $1,000 to Dr. Tracy Harris, vice president and dean of the College of Southern Maryland's Leonardtown Campus, to establish a scholarship at the college for First Responders and their families. From left are Rotarians Carol Coppenbarger, Harris, Robin Finnacom and Barbara Thompson.
The proceeds were raised from the rotary club's kayak and paddle for fun race held in June 2017. The 2018 event, which will be held at Leonardtown Wharf on Saturday, June 9, 2018 (rain date Saturday, June 23, 2018), will not only raise funds for First Responders scholarships but will also be offering military personnel who are experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) with funds to attend the Warfighter Advance seven-day peer-to-peer counseling program.
The funds were part of the CSM Foundation's record-breaking #GivingTuesday event which raised funds for student scholarships and programs on Nov. 28. For information about the Leonardtown Rotary, visit www.leonardtownrotaryclub.org/. For information about scholarships at CSM, visit www.csmd.edu/scholarships. To learn about establishing a scholarship at the college, contact CSM Development Director Chelsea Brown at 301-934-7649.