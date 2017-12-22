So. Md. Agricultural Development News Briefs

Farmer Mini-Grant Recipients and New Cycle Funding
The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC) approved ten projects through the new Agricultural Mini-Grant program for a total investment of $19,600 in the first round funding.
SMADC received applications from farmers in four of the five Southern Maryland counties. Awards were made to:
• 804 Cattle Company ($2,000)—In matching funds to purchase cattle corrals in Prince George's County.
• Bowling Farm ($2,000)—In matching funds to purchase livestock fencing in Charles County.
• Heart Barn Farms ($2,000)—In matching funds to purchase perimeter fence in Anne Arundel County.
• Holiday Memories Farm, LLC ($2,000)—In matching funds to add a pick-your-own blueberry operation to an existing Christmas Tree Farm in Anne Arundel County.
• Indian Summers Farm ($2,000)—In matching funds to purchase perimeter fence in Charles County.
• March Meadows ($2,000)—In matching funds to purchase goat fencing in St. Mary's County.
• Owls Nest Farm ($1,600)—In matching funds to purchase a rainwater catchment system for winter high tunnel production in Prince George's County.
• Terra Alta Farms ($2,000)—To establish cattle herd in St. Mary's County.
• Trossbach Produce ($2,000)—To purchase high tunnel greenhouse for vegetable production in St. Mary's County.
• Wyoming Farm ($2,000)—In matching funds to expand orchard in Prince George's County.
"We're excited to see the diversity of projects that were submitted from all across the Southern Maryland region, and look forward to following their progress throughout the year," said Shelby Watson-Hampton, Director of SMADC, which is a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland.
"During the review process, we received some important feedback from our grant review committee and so we've made a few changes to the program that will improve the mini-grants moving forward," Watson-Hampton said.
The SMADC Agricultural Mini-Grant program was originally intended to be a quarterly grant. Watson-Hampton said that due to the high number of applications that were received in the first round and the limited amount of funds, the SMADC Board of Directors and SMADC Grants Review Committee recommended that the program change to a semi-annual grant. Watson-Hampton pointed out this will allow farmers more time to plan and prepare their applications for submission.
The next cycle of the SMADC Agricultural Mini-Grant program opens on October 1, 2017 and ends on January 1, 2018. Funds will be disbursed to applicants who are awarded grants by the end of February, 2018.
SMADC's Agricultural Mini-Grant is open to applicants age 16 and older, residing and farming in Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Prince George's or St. Mary's counties.
SMADC will award up to $2,000 per applicant for qualified projects, with a one-to-one match by the farmer. "SMADC's mission is to support farms, farmers and the future of agriculture. I look at these projects we approved and I am excited about the future. We are helping farms diversify and expand their operations," Watson-Hampton said.
Grant funds can be used for a variety of projects. Examples include the purchase of foundation livestock, purchase of plant stock, marketing and promotion activities, fencing, hoop house, and on-farm upgrades to enhance food safety. Administrative expenses and events are not eligible for program funding.
In addition to the Mini-Grant, SMADC is also offering two programs in partnership with the Maryland Agricultural and Resource-Based Industry Development Corporation (MARBIDCO).
The Southern Maryland Agricultural Equity Incentive Matching Fund was established to incentivize loan requests from Southern Maryland and to help farmers meet certain down-payment (equity) requirements. And the Southern Maryland Revolving Loan Fund assists Southern Maryland farmers with smaller agricultural projects that may not typically be financed by a commercial lender.
Applications for the Mini-Grant Program open on October 1, 2017 through January 1, 2018 and must be submitted online at the SMADC website. For more information and to access the Mini-Grant application form, visit the 'Farm Grants' page (under Farmer Resources) at www.SMADC.com.
View the Farm Grants page: smadc.com/farmRESOR/grants.html
Southern Maryland Meats Marketing Program Announces Junior Members
The Steering Committee of Southern Maryland Meats (SMM), a program of the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC), announced the 2017 SMM Junior Members. The SMM Junior Program, launched this past January, was developed to engage young people in raising livestock for quality meat production and to raise awareness for the Southern Maryland Meats program and SMM producer farms.
Fifteen youth representing Anne Arundel, Calvert, and St. Mary's counties are participating in the Junior Membership program. Participants include Savannah Bell-Bussler, Jacob Bowen, Katie Burroughs, Kaitlyn Cosgrove, Alex Droneberger, Tyler Droneberger, Colby Ireland, 'TJ' Ireland, Becky Jones, Carrie Jones, Cody Tice, Justin Tice, Josiah Tice, Hannah Wathen, and Anaka Wright.
The SMM Junior Membership Program is designed to give youth a marketing and educational perspective for raising livestock in line with growing consumer demand for locally produced meat products. Junior Members pledge to adhere to SMM raising and quality standards for feed and humane care and have an important role as ambassadors for the SMM program, helping to educate the public on the wholesomeness of their meat products. A completion award ($100 per participant) will be presented to each participant who successfully completes the SMM Junior Program requirements and final essay component.
Throughout September, many SMM Junior Members exhibited their livestock at the Southern Maryland county fairs and sold their animals at 4-H livestock auctions and other venues. SMM Junior Members can be identified by SMM promotional materials and banners which they are encouraged to display at their animal stalls at fairs, livestock shows and at their farms.
The Southern Maryland Meats marketing program was developed to promote, market and support the region's livestock producers. An eleven-member Steering Committee of representatives from the five Southern Maryland counties advises the program. For questions about the SMM Junior Membership Program, contact SMADC at: info@smadc.com. For more information about Southern Maryland Meats visit www.southernmarylandmeats.com.
SMADC and Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland Issue Request for Proposals for Meat Processing Plant
A Request for Proposals (RFP) was issued on Tuesday, September 26, 2017, by the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC), a division, of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland (TCCSMD), to select an entity to develop, manage and operate a meat processing facility to service the Southern Maryland region farming community.
The facility will be located located within the five counties of Southern Maryland, an area that includes Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Prince George's and St. Mary's Counties. The facility may have portions of the process taking place in more than one location/facility. Innovative solutions are encouraged to apply for consideration.
The facility is planned to be a public-private partnership with minimum processing capabilities of 500 bovines and 2000 sheep/goat/hog units, with an optional ability to process additional livestock species including poultry. The ideal capacity for this facility is 3000 animal units per year. The Tri-County Council plans to make a single award to an entity which can provide all of the services requested through sub-contractors and a lease or purchase of property. The contract to be awarded will be for a term of up to 9 years.
The funding for this project is from capital funds awarded in the FY'15 budget. The total maximum amount available is $1.5 million, of which $500,000 is available as a loan which can be converted to a grant and the remaining $1,000,000 is available as a low interest loan only. Additionally, Senate Bill 909 was approved in 2015, regarding the project. The Council is required to follow State Procurement Law in preparing and issuing an RFP, evaluating responses and selecting an entity for the project.
Bidders who are interested in submitting a bid must register online at the Maryland Department of General Services eMaryland Marketplace website at emaryland.buyspeed.com and search for bid number: MDTCSM31035090 Meat Slaughter RFP. The closing deadline for proposals is date February 8, 2018 by 4:00 pm.
The full Request for Proposals, including important information, dates and deadlines can be viewed on the SMADC website home page www.SMADC.com under SMADC Programs "Meat Processing Facility."
TO VIEW THE RFP:
Access the eMaryland Marketplace Registration Portal at this link:
emaryland.buyspeed.com/bso/login.sdo
eMaryland Marketplace User Links:
dgs.maryland.gov/Pages/Procurement/eMMLinks.aspx
Food Donation Tax Credit Pilot Program Now in Effect; Southern Maryland Farmers Eligible for Up to $5,000 State Tax Credit
Farmers in Southern Maryland are now eligible to participate in a food donation tax credit pilot program following today's approval of emergency regulations by the Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive and Legislative Review (AELR) Committee.
"This innovative program encourages farmers to donate fresh produce and more to non-profit organizations that support those in need," said Governor Larry Hogan. "This is a way for Maryland farmers to further help their communities and ensure their harvest does not go to waste."
Governor Larry Hogan signed into law the Farm Food Donation Pilot Program (SB 416) authorizing the Secretary of Agriculture, in conjunction with the Comptroller, to issue a State tax credit of up to $5,000 per calendar year to qualified farmers or farm businesses that make eligible food donations and certified organic produce donations to charitable organizations. The program is limited to Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Montgomery, Prince George's and St. Mary's counties and only for tax years 2017, 2018 and 2019. The cumulative value of the donations shall not exceed $250,000 per fiscal year.
"Marylanders have a proud tradition of helping one another during tough times," said Comptroller Peter Franchot. "This program will help encourage even more giving and I am confident it will be very successful and eventually expand statewide."
Eligible food donations are eligible for a tax credit of up to 50 percent of the value of the donation, not to exceed $5,000 per calendar year. Certified produce donations are eligible for a tax credit of up to a value of 75 percent. The Secretary of Agriculture shall publish the values of the food donations and the certified organic produce weekly.
Farmers must submit a food donation form to a participating Tax Credit Administrator for the Maryland Food Donation Pilot Program.
Farmers and non-profit organizations interested in participating should contact the Maryland Department of Agriculture, Karen Kirksey at 410-841-5862 or karen.kirksey1@maryland.gov for more information.
View the origional MDA press release: news.maryland.gov/mda/press-release/2017/09/11/food-donation-tax-credit-pilot-program-now-in-effect-southern-maryland-farmers-eligible-for-up-to-5000-state-tax-credit/
SMADC Announces County Awardees of One-Time Grant to Spur Agricultural Development in Southern Maryland
This past June the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC) announced the opening of a new grant program called the Regional Agricultural Project (RAP). The intended purpose of the project was to create economic viability for farmers and to foster region-wide collaboration in order to enhance and sustain Southern Maryland's agricultural economy. Bids were open to all five counties of Southern Maryland: Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Prince George's and St. Mary's. SMADC is pleased to announce that the county bids have been received, reviewed, and awarded as follows:
Anne Arundel County Submission—The Rockhold Creek Farm 4H Program/Barn Restoration Project. Return the historic dairy barn into a working agriculture building, which would then be used to create/expand the county 4H program as the primary use. The space will be available for regional events and educational opportunities. $25,000 in funding was awarded.
Calvert County Submission—Calvert County Agriculture Digital Infrastructure Project. To create the digital infrastructure and foundation necessary to ensure a long-term online presence for Calvert County agriculture. The proposed infrastructure and content management system will provide an opportunity for all producers to have a presence on the internet. $25,000 in funding was awarded.
Prince George's County Submission—Prince George's County Soil Health Demonstration Farm Project. In order to help educate the farming community on farming Best Management Practices (BMP) that improve soil health, they propose establishing a research and demonstration farm using a variety of BMPs. A historic tobacco barn will be used as an on-site laboratory for soils, plant and other related work. $25,000 in funding was awarded.
St. Mary's County Submission—North St. Mary's County Farmers Market Relocation. Funds would be used to assist in the acquisition of property and the necessary road and site improvements necessary. The market will include an enclosed building with utility service that will allow the sale of value-added products that are currently unavailable at the market. The market currently includes vendors from both St. Mary's and Charles counties. $50,000 in funding was awarded. Charles County is collaborating with the St. Mary's County agriculture entities on their North St. Mary's County Farmers Market Relocation project and provided letters of support to pool their county funding. Charles County did not submit their own project as they support their share of funds to be used for the regional enterprise.
Total funding awarded for all county projects is $125,000. Project funds are intended to benefit the existing agriculture community and create seed money for agriculture-related projects needed in the five counties. The county Farm Bureau, Soil Conservation District, Economic Development/county government and University of Maryland Extension, were eligible to apply as the managing grant entity for their county. All were instructed to speak to their agricultural community, farmers, and agribusiness to ascertain what projects were most needed in the industry before submitting their county bid. Additionally, SMADC encouraged everyone to work together on their grant bids, so that together the regional projects could be used to strengthen cross county relationships and to bolster the entire farming community.
Each county could request between $20,000 to $25,000 for a specific project (only one application per county), with one of the following entities taking the lead: a county Farm Bureau, Soil Conservation District, Economic Development or county government office, or University of Maryland Extension. Applications required letters of support from other county organizations and agencies as evidence of consensus and collaboration. Counties also had the option to combine their applications and funding requests for a collaborative project.