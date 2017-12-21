Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(December 21, 2017)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awarded amodification to previously issued firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee task order 0054, placed against basic ordering agreement N00019-11-G-0003. This modification provides for acquisition logistics support for the H-1Upgrades program. Services to be provided include logistics management, technical material for maintenance planning, design interface, supply/material support, support of support equipment/technical data, distribution and inventory management/packaging, storage and transportation, supportability analysis and technical manual updates in support of the H-1 upgrade effort. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in March 2019. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy); and fiscal 2018 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,925,053 will be obligated at the time of award, $2,141,224 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded aindefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for command, control, communications, computers, and intelligence (C4I) operational maintenance and engineering training services to the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division. Services to be provided include technical, engineering, and training support related to in-service product design and development; standards based operations and maintenance data archives; safety improvement tools; analysis of data processes; policy implementation; standards compliance; performance aids and product tools; and project estimating and scheduling. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia (80 percent); and St. Inigoes, Maryland (20 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2023. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; one offeror was received. Theis the contracting activity (N00421-18-D-0010)., is being awardedfor modification P00032 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-13-C-0132). This modification provides for programmatic and logistical support to develop damage limits and tolerances of engine components as well as the completion of maintenance task analysis and maintenance planning to establish organic depot level repair for the T408-GE-400 engine installed on the CH-53K helicopter. Work will be performed in Lynn, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed in December 2021. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,342,618 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded amodification to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-14-C-0067) for the manufacture and delivery of 10 Lot 9 full-rate production P-8A aircraft, seven for the Navy and three for the government of the United Kingdom. In addition, this modification also provides for Lot 9 segregable efforts consisting of unknown obsolescence, class I change assessments, and obsolescence monitoring. Work will be performed in Seattle, Washington (82.6 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (2.6 percent); Greenlawn, New York (2.4 percent); Cambridge, United Kingdom (1.6 percent); North Amityville, New York (0.9 percent); Rockford, Illinois (0.7 percent); Rancho Santa Margarita, California (0.6 percent); Dickinson, North Dakota (0.6 percent); and various locations in the U.S. (8 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2020. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy); and foreign military sales (FMS) funds in the amount of $1,232,654,575 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchase for the Navy ($858,242,867; 69.7 percent); and FMS partners ($374,411,708; 30.3 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00001 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-18-C-0004) to procure 370 G3 generator converter units (GCU) to modify the G3 GCU to the G4 variant and 37 G4 GCUs in support of the Navy F/A-18 aircraft platform. Work will be performed in Vandalia, Ohio, and is expected to be completed in November 2019. Fiscal 2017 and 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $53,791,289 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded acost-plus-incentive-fee contract for the development and delivery of software based test and evaluation tools to emulate the functions of the Electronic Warfare Test Station laboratory equipment for the Block 3F Digital Channelized Receiver/Technique Generator and Tuner Insertion Program configuration in support of all F-35 partners and foreign military sales customers' operational aircraft. Work will be performed in Nashua, New Hampshire (80 percent); and Pt. Mugu, California (20 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2021. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $5,309,451 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-18-C-1003)., is being awardedfor modification P00005 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm target contract (N00019-16-C-0055) for the Increment V production and delivery of three Fire Scout MQ-8C unmanned air systems. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (33 percent); Ozark, Alabama (27 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (18 percent); Moss Point, Mississippi (16 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (6 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2020. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $33,479,478 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity, is being awardedfor modification P00003 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-17-C-0029) for the Lot 5 full-rate production and delivery of 207 BRU-55A/A aircraft bomb ejector racks in support of the Precision Strike Weapons Program Office. Work will be performed in North Amityville, New York (52 percent); Johnstown, Pennsylvania (22 percent); Franklin, Pennsylvania (10 percent); Newbury Park, California (9 percent); and Riverside, California (7 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2021. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $20,250,603 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00012 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-17-C-0033) for the procurement of systems software and engineering services in support of the MQ-8 Fire Scout unmanned air system. This modification also provides for software design and systems integration, qualification testing and cyber security activities. Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed in December 2018. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy); fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); and fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $19,090,748 are being obligated at time of award; $12,890,852 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.