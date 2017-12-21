Leonardtown Couple Claims $50,000 Prize Nearly Four Years After $100,000 Win

"Betsy's Mom & Dad" were back in the Lottery Winner's Circle for another big win. They claimed a $50,000 scratch-off prize nearly four years after winning $100,000 on Bonus Match 5. (Photo: Md. Lottery)

BALTIMORE

(December 21, 2017)—It was déjà vu for "Betsy's Mom and Dad," a Leonardtown couple who visited Maryland Lottery headquarters on Dec. 20 to claim a $50,000 prize on a 100X The Cash scratch-off ticket.When they arrived in the Lottery Winner's Circle room, they were amazed to find their photo on the wall. Nearly four years ago, in April 2014, they won $100,000 on a Bonus Match 5 ticket, and it just so happened that the photo they posed for at that time is among those decorating the room where Lottery staff greet big winners.The pair of Lottery enthusiasts were in good spirits as they claimed another big prize. However, they did have a bit of sad news to report. Their beloved dog Betsy, a Schipperke, passed away last year after a lengthy illness. They said they plan to use some of their winnings to make a donation to the Schipperke Club of America. While they didn't have any other special plans for their prize, they hinted that they might decide to take a cruise.As they claimed their prize, "Betsy's Mom & Dad" took the opportunity to pose for another photo, standing alongside the one that hangs on the wall in the Winner's Circle."Betsy's Mom" purchased the winning $20 scratch-off ticket at Pal Liquors & Gas, located at 25965 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown. She had high praise for the St. Mary's County store."They're one of the best Lottery retailers I've ever seen," she said. "They take care of their customers. They make you like going in there."The 100X the Cash game launched in November 2016, and three of its $1 million top prizes remain unclaimed. Also available are four more $50,000 prizes, 23 $10,000 prizes and thousands of additional prizes ranging from $20 to $5,000. A member of the Lottery's multiplier family of scratch-off games, the 100x The Cash game is joined by 5x The Cash and 50x The Cash scratch-offs.