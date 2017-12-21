St. Mary's Co. Gov. News Briefs

St. Mary's County Budget Book Nationally Recognized for Second Time
The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) has awarded the Commissioners of St. Mary's County and the Department of Finance with its Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for the FY2018 Budget Book. This marks the second straight year St. Mary's County has received the recognition.
The Department of Finance has continued its efforts to improve the overall design and layout of the information contained in the annual budget book. Those efforts have led to a second award for the publication. The award is reflective of St. Mary's County's commitment to meeting the Association's highest principles of governmental budgeting.
To receive the award, St. Mary's County had to satisfy national recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. The guidelines assess how well the county's budget serves as:
• a policy document
• a financial plan
• an operations guide
• a communications device
The budget book was rated proficient in all four categories, along with the 14 mandatory criteria within those categories.
"Our team in Finance worked extremely hard in putting the budget book together every year," said Jeannett Cudmore, Chief Financial Officer. "I'm thrilled and honored to have received the award for a second year. This is another indication of how our department demonstrates teamwork and overall quality performance."
Award recipients have pioneered efforts to improve the quality of budgeting and provide an excellent example for other governments throughout North America.
"This is another piece of good news for the Department of Finance and the county's financial practices," said Commissioner President Randy Guy. "I'm proud of the work of everyone in Finance and thank them for their efforts in producing a high quality publication."
To view the award winning document, go to FY18 Approved Budget Book at www.stmarysmd.com/docs/Final%20FY2018%20Approved%20Budget%20for%20Print.pdf.
St. Mary's County Plumbing and Fuel Gas Board Meeting for December 13 Canceled
The regularly scheduled meeting for the St. Mary's County Plumbing and Fuel Gas Board (PFGB) for December 13 at 2:00 p.m. was canceled. The next meeting of the PFGB is scheduled for Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in the Land Use & Growth Management conference room.
Town of Leonardtown Planning and Zoning Commission meeting cancelled
The Town of Leonardtown's Planning and Zoning Commission meeting scheduled for Monday, December 18, 2017 was cancelled. The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, January 16, 2018.
WARM Program Seeks Volunteer Drivers
As the cold weather sets in, The St. Mary's County Department of Aging & Human Services is in search of additional volunteer drivers for Wrapping Arms 'Round Many (WARM). The program provides emergency shelter for homeless individuals during the winter in St. Mary's County.
Wondering how you can make a difference regarding homeless individuals in our county? This is your opportunity. Aging & Human Services coordinates transportation for the WARM program, including recruiting and scheduling volunteer drivers. Drivers must be 18 years or older and have a valid driver's license. Volunteers will be given access to a county-owned van. Slots are available 7 days per week while WARM is in operation.
Drivers are divided into evening and a morning shifts. Evening drivers pick up WARM guests at the Three Oaks Center at 5:30 p.m. for transportation to the selected church location. Morning drivers arrive at the church by 7 a.m. the following morning to transport guests back to Three Oaks.
WARM program is a partnership between the faith community, local human service agencies and citizens to provide safe shelter and hot meals to homeless citizens during the coldest months of the year. WARM first began in October 2009 and has become very successful with over 50 churches working together to provide food and shelter. WARM operates in close partnership with St. Mary's County Government, including the Department of Aging & Human Services and the Department of Public Works and Transportation; the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office, the Department of Social Services, Walden, Three Oaks Center and MedStar St. Mary's Hospital. This year's WARM season began October 29 and will end on April 1, 2018.
Interested in volunteering? Contact Ursula Harris at 301-475-4200, ext. *1658, or at Ursula.Harris@stmarysmd.com.
2018 Women's History Month Banquet Awards Call for Nominations
Nominations sought for outstanding St. Mary's County woman or girl
The time has come to recognize the extraordinary women in our community. The St. Mary's County Commission for Women is now accepting nominations for Woman of the Year and Tomorrow's Woman. The awards recognize women who have made significant contributions to the local region through their volunteerism. Nominees will be recognized at the Women's History Month Banquet on March 15, 2018.
This year's theme is Nevertheless She Persisted: Honoring Women Who Fight All Forms of Discrimination Against Women. The theme, selected by the National Women's History Project, recognizes the intersecting forms of discrimination women have faced and continue to face throughout American history and celebrates the diverse women who have fought and continue to fight discrimination on all levels and in all forms.
The Woman of the Year recipient will be a woman who displays leadership, commitment and provides outstanding service to individuals or non-profit organizations in the community. Tomorrow's Woman will be a current high school student, grades 9–12, who is already making a difference through her volunteer advocacy, leadership or service.
To be eligible, nominees in both categories must:
• reside in St. Mary's County;
• have made a positive impact on the local community through volunteer work; and
• submit a completed nomination form by February 7, 2018
Nomination forms are available at www.co.saint-marys.md.us/voluntr/women.asp. Nomination forms can also be requested by emailing commissionforwomen@stmarysmd.com or calling 301-475-4200, ext. *1051. The Commission requests that the nominating organization(s) or individual(s) purchase a reservation for their nominee.
Nominating an exceptional woman is a great way to honor her hard work and effort in front of her family, friends, and community. Please share this information and help recognize the talented women here in St. Mary's County.
About the Commission for Women: The St. Mary's County Commission for Women is a volunteer-run committee appointed by the Commissioners of St. Mary's County. Their mission is to celebrate and support the county's women through outreach, advocacy and service and to secure an equitable community for all.
Employment Opportunities with Recreation and Parks
Looking to be part of a fun and rewarding environment? Recreation and Parks is seeking new team members! Individuals must be 18 years or older. Applications are now being accepted for the following part-time positions:
• School Age Care Assistant (Salary Range: $9.25 to $10.30/hour based on qualifications)
• School Age Care Site Director (Salary Range: $14.94 to $16.23/hour depending on qualifications and experience)
• Custodian Gymnastics Center (Salary: Depending on qualifications, starting at $12/hour)
• Sports Referees (Salary: Youth Indoor Soccer Referee: $10.30 to $18.54 per game; Basketball Referee: $15.30/per game; Adult Soccer Referee: $18.54/per game)
Complete details on each of these positions can be found at www.stmarysmd.com/docs/rpjobopenings.pdf.
Applicants must complete a Recreation and Parks Application for Employment form www.stmarysmd.com/docs/Application-Rec&Parks.pdf and include a resume.
Please submit applications to Recreation & Parks, 23150 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown, MD 20650.
For more information call 301-475-4200 ext. *1800.
Funding Utility for Non-Profit Entities Now Available
St. Mary's County Government has opened the funding utility for St. Mary's County Non-profit entities for the FY2019 Budget year, as awarded by the Commissioners of St. Mary's County.
The Notice of Funding Availability can be found at www.stmarysmd.com/finance/non-profit. P lease read the notice completely and follow the links. The application process is entirely electronic and must be submitted on-line.
The application is for those agencies with IRS 501(c)(3) status only. The deadline for submission is January 19, 2018. Final adoption of the FY2019 Budget is anticipated to be in May 2018.
Agencies are urged to not delay beginning the application process as it is new for some. The system will allow you to save and go back and edit your submission until the January 19 deadline.
Questions should be emailed to nonprofithelp@stmarysmd.com.