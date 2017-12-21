Calvert Co. Sheriff's Reports

Andrew Hood, 28, of Lusby Chinese training bills being passed as real Jacqueline Causey, 37, of Lusby Mustafa Abdualla, 43, of Kansas City Parker Eidle, 21, of Morgantown, West Virginia Reginald Sesker, 54, of Lusby Richard Wathen, 34, of Huntingtown Vincent Mandley, 40, of Brandywine Previous Next

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(December 21, 2017)—The Calvert County Sheriff's Office released the following incident and arrest reports.WEEKLY SUMMARY: During the week of December 4 through December 10, deputies responded to 997 calls for service throughout the community. During the week of December 11 through December 17, deputies responded to 1,341 calls for service throughout the community.CDS: On December 6, Deputy Ostazeski responded to Peace Pipe Court in Lusby for the report of a theft and a subject with multiple warrants. While responding to the residence it was confirmed through Emergency Communications that the subject at the residence had warrants through two different counties. Deputy Ostazski arrived on scene and made contact with the suspect later identified as. Deputy Ostazski placed Andrew under arrest for the outstanding warrants, and also informed him he was being accused of stealing prescription medicine. It was determined the prescription bottle Andrew had shown to the officers had multiple prescription and nonprescription medications inside he did not have a prescription for. Andrew was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with three counts of CDS: Possession-not marijuana (Suboxone, Alprazolam, Amphetamine), CDS: Opiate without Prescription, and Theft: $100 to Under $1,500.DISORDERLY: On December 8, Deputy Boerum responded to Buckets Sports Bar in Lusby to assist Deputy Livingston with a disorderly subject. Deputy Livingston made contact with a male later identified as, being disorderly in the bar. Deputy Livingston asked the male several items to leave, and helped place him in his sober driver's vehicle. Abdualla got back out of the vehicle, walked over to Deputy Livingston and began yelling profanities. Deputy Livingston placed Abdualla under arrest. Deputy Boerum placed Abdualla in his patrol vehicle and transported him to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Disorderly Contact and Fail Obey Reasonable/ Lawful Order of Law Enforcement Officer.CDS: On December 10, Deputy Sampson was on routine patrol in the area of the Prince Frederick Wawa when he observed a male walking across the parking lot who appeared to be confused and disoriented. Deputy Sampson approached the male subject later identified as, and noticed his pupils to be enlarged and that he was very fidgety. Deputy Sampson asked Mr. Wathen if he could perform a search of him for weapons on drugs and he stated he did not mind. While searching Mr. Wathen it was discovered he had several drugs and paraphernalia on him. Mr. Wathen was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with three counts of CDS: Possession-not marijuana (Vyvanse, Amphetamine, and Alprazolam) and four counts of CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.WEAPON CHARGE: On December 11, Deputy Gott conducted a traffic stop in the area of S. Solomons Island Road and Lore Road. Prior to Deputy Gott exiting his vehicle, he observed the driver of the vehicle moving around and also observed his arm doing a ramming motion between his seat and the center console. Deputy Gott made contact with the driver later identified as. While speaking with Mr. Eidle, Deputy Gott observed a silver handgun in the driver's side compartment door and a ten inch metal bowie knife between the driver's seat and center console. Mr. Eidle was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center, where he was charged with Dangerous Weapon-Conceal and Handgun in vehicle.CDS: On December 14, Deputy Holt conducted a traffic stop in the area of northbound Route 4 and Rousby Hall Road. Deputy Holt made contact with the driver and other two passengers in the vehicle to inform them why they were being stopped. All occupants of the vehicle were asked to step out of the vehicle for a K9 scan to be conducted. The K9 scan resulted in a positive alert, and a search of the vehicle was performed. It was determined there were narcotics and paraphernalia both in the vehicle where the front side passenger was sitting and also on the passenger later identified as. Causey was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center, where she was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana (crack cocaine) and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.CDS: On December 15, Deputy Rediker conducted a traffic stop in the area of S. Solomons Island Road and Industry Lane in Prince Frederick. While making contact with the driver identified as, Deputy Rediker could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Mr. Sesker was asked to step out of the vehicle for a probable cause search to be conducted. The search revealed narcotics within the vehicle. Mr. Sesker was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. Mr. Sesker was charged with CDS: Possession Marijuana 10 Grams +.CDS: On December 16, Deputy T. Mohler conducted a traffic stop in the area of Prince Frederick Boulevard and Costley Way in Prince Frederick. Deputy Mohler advised the driver later identified as, what the initial traffic stop violation was for. Deputy Mohler observed the driver of the vehicle to be very nervous and avoided eye contact when asked a question. A search of the vehicle was conducted resulting in paraphernalia and CDS. Mr. Mandley was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with two counts of CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana (Oxycodone and Oxycontin) and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.BURGLARY 17-63606: On December 6, Deputy Weems responded to Running Fox Road, Lusby for the report of an attempted burglary. Upon arrival, the victim stated that an unknown suspect(s) attempted to enter their residence through the basement door. The door appeared to be kicked several times damaging the door, door frame, and the door locking hardware. The estimated damaged is $500.BURGLARY 17-64065: On December 9, Deputy Kreps responded to Dalrymple Road, Chesapeake Beach for the report of a burglary. The victim stated sometime between 7:00am and 12:00pm on December 9th an unknown suspect(s) broke into their shed and removed several items. The suspect(s) stole a red gas can, a red and green Craftsman mixed gas straight shaft weed eater, and a Craftsman 200 piece mechanics tool set in a black case. The value of stolen and damaged property is $420.DAMAGED PROPERTY 17-63253: On December 4, Deputy N. Buckler responded to Bayside Road, Chesapeake Beach for the report of damaged property. The victim stated sometime between December 3rd at 9:00pm and December 4th at 9:00 an unknown suspect(s) used an unknown object that struck the bottom left window of the door shattering the glass. The estimated damaged property is $500.DAMAGED PROPERTY 17-64179: On December 10, Deputy Holt responded to Redeye Road, Lusby for the report of damaged property. The victim stated at approximately 6:30pm while driving down Redeye Road they heard a loud sound and their driver's side front window had shattered. A BB sized hole was observed in the top of the window. The estimated damaged property is $600.THEFT 17-63575: On December 6, Deputy Burggraff responded to the Calvert County Sheriff's Office for the report of a theft that occurred at Walmart in Dunkirk. The victim stated on December 5th at approximately 5:30pm they accidentally left their black and white clutch wallet in the shopping cart when they left. When the victim returned to the store the wallet had been removed from the shopping cart. The value of the stolen property is $20.THEFT 17-64091: On December 9, Deputy Barger responded to the Sunderland Park and Ride for the report of a theft from vehicle. The victim stated sometime between 6:45am and 8:45pm on December 9th an unknown suspect(s) removed their rear registration plate from the vehicle. The value of the stolen property is $135.THEFT 17-64145: On December 10, Deputy Spalding responded to the Mills Creek Boat Center, Lusby for the report of a theft. The victim stated an unknown suspect(s) stole their Loadstar tire from their trailer. The value of the stolen property is $200.BURGLARY 17-64745: On December 13, Deputy Spalding responded to Clay Hammond Road, Prince Frederick for the report of a burglary. The victim stated sometime between 6:30am and 3:45pm on December 13th an unknown suspect(s) forced through the front door of the residence and stole their Smith and Wesson handgun and magazine. The total value of stolen and damaged property is $610.DAMAGED PROPERTY 17-64450: On December 12, Deputy R. Shrawder responded to Cove Point Park for the report of damaged property. The victim stated sometime between December 10th at 8:00am and December 11th at 8:00am an unknown suspect(s) did multiple donuts on the football field with an unknown vehicle. The estimated damaged property is $500.DAMAGED PROPERTY 17-64993: On December 14, Sergeant Basham responded to the Rod N Reel, Chesapeake Beach for the report of damaged property. The victim stated that an unknown suspect threw a fake potted plant against the wall in the men's restroom. The estimated damaged property is $25.DAMAGED PROPERTY 17-65054: On December 15, Deputy R. Shrawder responded to Matapeake Court, Saint Leonard for the report of damaged property. The victim stated sometime between December 14th at 10:00pm and December 15th at 9:00am an unknown suspect(s) drove through their yard leaving large tire marks. The estimated damaged property is $500.DAMAGED PROPERTY 17-65281: On December 16, Deputy R. Shrawder responded to Big Sandy Run Road, Lusby for the report of damaged property. The victim stated sometime between December 15th at 10:00pm and December 16th at 1:30pm it appeared an unknown suspect(s) hit the spotlight of their residence with a BB gun. The estimated damaged property is $10.THEFT 17-64442: On December 12, Deputy Wood responded to Ward Road, Dunkirk for the report of a theft. The victim stated sometime between December 8th at 2:30pm and December 12th at 5:00am an unknown suspect(s) cut two locks off of a storage container and stole four rolls of copper wire and a Wacker Tamper Model B550-4S. The value of the stolen property is $4,600.THEFT 17-64689: On December 13, Deputy Beisel responded to the Calvert County Sheriff's Office for the report of a theft from vehicle that occurred on 8th Street, Chesapeake Beach. The victim stated that an unknown suspect(s) entered their unlocked vehicle and stole their handicap parking placard. The value of the stolen property is $50.THEFT 17-64761: On December 13, Deputy D. Naughton responded to Bafford Road, Lusby for the report of a theft. The victim stated sometime between December 11th at 4:00pm and December 12th at 1:00pm an unknown suspect(s) stole a package from their mailbox containing a Harley Davidson bed spread. The value of stolen property is $85.THEFT 17-65157: On December 15, Sergeant Basham responded to Grapevine Early Learning Center, Prince Frederick for the report of a theft. The victim stated that sometime between December 14th at 5:00pm and December 15th at 5:30pm an unknown suspect(s) stole their black Pacesetter trailer. The value of the stolen property is $1,530.THEFT 17-65266: On December 16, Deputy Wood responded to the Calvert County Sheriff's Office for the report of a theft that occurred on Carla Drive, Huntingtown. The victim stated that an unknown suspect(s) had stolen their engagement ring and wedding band set. The value of the stolen property is $3,399.TRAINING CURRENCY BEING PASSED AS REAL: The Calvert County Sheriff's Office has had multiple calls for counterfeit currency resembling United States currency with Chinese writing printed on the front and back. The counterfeit bills are sold on the internet as Chinese banknotes. They come in lots of 100 pieces and are sold for $16.99. Some of the notes have duplicate serial numbers printed on the front. Chinese bank tellers use the banknotes when learning how to count American currency. Please be vigilant and report anyone attempting to use these fake bills.