Local Government Schedule Changes for Christmas Holiday

Calvert County Government
The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 25 and Tuesday, Dec. 26, in observance of the Christmas holiday.
In addition:
• The three county senior centers will close Monday, Dec. 25 and Tuesday, Dec. 26. Meals on Wheels will not be delivered on these days.
• County public transportation will operate Saturday, Dec. 23 until 4:30 p.m., and will remain closed Dec. 24 through Dec. 26. Normal operating hours resume Wednesday, Dec. 27.
• Calvert Library locations will close Monday, Dec. 25, Tuesday, Dec. 26 and will reopen Wednesday, Dec. 27 with normal business hours.
• The Mt. Hope and Northeast community centers will close Sunday, Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. and will reopen with normal business hours Tuesday, Dec. 26.
• The Southern Community Center will be closed Dec. 24 through Dec. 26 and will reopen with normal business hours Wednesday, Dec. 27.
• The Harriet E. Brown Community Center will close at 4 p.m. on Dec. 24, and remain closed Dec. 25 and Dec. 26.
• Flag Ponds Nature Park, Kings Landing Park and Battle Creek Cypress Swamp will be closed Christmas Day. Flag Ponds Nature Park will remain closed Tuesday, Dec. 26 and Kings Landing Park and Battle Creek Cypress Swamp will be reopen with normal hours.
• The Edward Hall Aquatic Center will be closed Christmas Day.
• The Solomons Visitor Center will be closed Sunday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 25. The visitor center will reopen Friday, Dec. 29. Normal seasonal hours are Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 30, 2018.
• Calvert Marine Museum will close at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24 and be closed Christmas Day. Normal operating hours will resume Tuesday, Dec. 26.
• Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will open 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 24 and be closed Christmas Day. Normal operating hours will resume Tuesday, Dec. 26.
In addition, the county convenience centers normally open on Sundays will close Sunday, Dec. 24, at 4 p.m. and remain closed through Monday, Dec. 25. The centers impacted are:
• Barstow Convenience Center, 350 Stafford Road, Barstow
• Mt. Hope Convenience Center, 96 Pushaw Station Road, Sunderland
• Appeal Convenience Center, 401 Sweetwater Road, Lusby
The Ball Road Convenience Center, Lusby Convenience Center, Huntingtown Road Convenience Center and Plum Point Convenience Center are closed every Sunday. Normal operating hours for all centers will resume Tuesday, Dec. 26.
Charles County Government
Sunday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve)
• All indoor pools will be closed.
Monday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day)
• All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville are closed.
• VanGO services will not be running.
• The Nanjemoy Community Center, senior centers, Port Tobacco Recreation Center, Elite Gymnastics and Recreation Center, all indoor pools, and all school-based community centers are closed.
• All indoor pools will be closed.
• White Plains Golf Course and White Plains Skate Park will be closed.
• The Charles County Landfill and Recycling Center on Billingsley Road in Waldorf, and the Pisgah Recycling Center on Route 425 in Pisgah are closed.
• Curbside recycling will be delayed one day for the entire week.
• The Crain Memorial Welcome Center is closed.
• Port Tobacco Historic Village is closed.
• Charles County Health Department is closed.
• Charles County Public Library (All branches) is closed.
Tuesday, Dec. 26
• All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville are closed.
• The Nanjemoy Community Center, senior centers, and all school-based community centers are closed.
• All indoor pools will be open 1 p.m.—8 p.m. for open swim (Lackey, Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center, and North Point).
• Charles County Public Library (All branches) is closed.
Sunday, Dec. 31
• All indoor pools will be closed.
For questions about County Government holiday closures, contact the Public Information Office at 301-885-2779 or PressRoom@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.
Charles County Public Schools
All Charles County public schools will be closed for winter break from Monday, Dec. 25 through Monday, Jan. 1. Schools reopen for students and teachers on Tuesday, Jan. 2. Administrative offices are closed Dec. 25, Dec. 26 and Jan. 1. The Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. during winter break.
The following is the indoor pool schedule for Henry E. Lackey and North Point high schools, and the Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center at St. Charles High School.
• Closed Dec. 24-25;
• Pools open 1 to 8 p.m., Dec. 26-Dec. 29;
• Pools open 12 to 6 p.m., Dec. 30; and
• Closed Dec. 31—Jan. 1.
Charles County Public Schools posts calendar information on the school system website, www.ccboe.com. Select the About menu from the home page to access calendar information including additional holiday closures for the 2017-18 school year.
St. Mary's County Government
All St. Mary's County Government administrative offices will be closed Monday, December 25 and Tuesday, December 26 for the Christmas holiday. Offices will reopen Wednesday, December 27. Offices will also be closed Monday, January 1, 2018 for the New Years holiday and reopen Tuesday, January 2.
The St. Andrews Landfill, six (6) Convenience Centers will be closed and St. Mary's Transit System (STS) will not operate Monday, December 25 in observance of Christmas and Monday, January 1, 2018 in observance of New Years. The Landfill, Convenience Centers and STS will operate under normal hours December 24, 26, 31 and January 2.
Additionally, the six (6) convenience centers will open at 8 a.m. Thursday and Friday, December 21 and 22, as well as Tuesday and Wednesday, December 26 and 27. The early opening will accommodate the expected increase in usage of the facilities during the holiday season. Landfill hours of operation will remain at 8 a.m.—4:30 p.m. STS will operate until 6 p.m. on December 24. Regular schedules resume December 26. The Statewide Specialized Transportation Assistance Program (SSTAP) service will resume on December 27.
The St. Andrews Landfill, six (6) Convenience Centers and St. Mary's Transit System (STS) will operate under normal business hours December 31 and January 2.
The St. Andrew's Landfill and six Convenience Centers will serve as Christmas tree collection points. Citizens can drop off undecorated trees free of charge. Undecorated trees may be placed in the designated areas at these sites December 26, 2017 through January 31, 2018. Last year, nearly 4 tons of Christmas trees were collected. The trees are mixed with collected yard waste and ground into mulch. Just over 6,000 tons of mulch is made available annually at the St. Andrews Landfill site and provided at no charge to St. Mary's County while supplies last.
All St. Mary's County Library locations (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown and Lexington Park) will be closed December 24—26 for Christmas as well as December 31 (Lexington Park only) and January 1, 2018 for New Years.
All Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler and Northern) will be closed December 25 and 26 for Christmas and January 1, 2018 for New Years. No Meals on Wheels deliveries will be made on these dates.
St. Mary's County Public Schools
All St. Mary's
County Public Schools and Offices will be closed to the public from Monday,
December 25, 2017, through Monday, January 1, 2018. All schools and offices
will reopen on Tuesday, January 2, 2018.
Motor Vehicle Administration
The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) will close all branch offices and VEIP stations on Saturday, December 23 and Monday, December 25, in observance of the Christmas holiday. MDOT MVA's self-service VEIP kiosks will be available. MDOT MVA's online services and 24-hour kiosks, which can be used to complete many transactions, also will be accessible to customers.
All MDOT MVA offices and VEIP stations will reopen on Tuesday, December 26.
Customers can conduct numerous transactions online at mva.maryland.gov, including:
• Registration Renewals;
• ID Card Renewals;
• Driver's License Renewals;
• Duplicate Title;
• Duplicate Registration;
• Change of Address;
• E-ZPass;
• Vessel Registration Renewal; and
• License Plate Purchase/Replacement.