State Grants Accohannock Tribe Maryland Indian Status

ANNAPOLIS (December 19, 2017)—Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford today presented Executive Order 01.01.2017.31, which officially establishes the Accohannock Native American Tribe of Maryland with Maryland Indian Status, to members of the Accohannock Tribal Council and tribal leaders. The Accohannock Tribe is the third in Maryland to receive the designation.



"As some of the first watermen, hunters, and farmers on Maryland's Eastern Shore, the Accohannock Tribe helped the first settlers in the state learn to survive off of the land," said Lt. Governor Rutherford. "Today, the Accohannock community continues to serve an important role in our state, and we hope they will continue to thrive in Maryland for years to come."



The Accohannock Tribe predominantly resides on Maryland's Eastern Shore, with their Tribal Office located in Marion Station. Among other community-building initiatives, the tribe currently oversees, manages, and maintains Bending Water Park in Somerset County, Maryland, and hosts an annual "Healing of All Nations" pow-wow at the park, which provides educational programs and cultural demonstrations.



"It was important for the Accohannock Indians not to become a lost and forgotten people," said Mike Hinman, Tribal Chairman of the Accohannock tribe. "Today we can say with more meaning than ever, we are still here, where we have always been, and where we will go into the future until the creator tells us we are no more."



Maryland Indian Status is granted by Executive Order by the Governor of Maryland following a rigorous petition process overseen by the Maryland Commission on Indian Affairs. Tribes granted Maryland Indian Status qualify for certain federal, state, and non-profit assistance to provide resources to tribal members and to be used towards cultural education. Maryland Indian Status has also been granted to the Piscataway-Canoy Tribe and the Piscataway Indian Nation.



The executive order will be effective in 30 days, following review by the Administrative, Executive, and Legislative Review Committee of the General Assembly (AELR).