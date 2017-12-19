Charles Co. Sheriff's Reports

Ahman Rah Page, 18, of Waldorf Loren Rupert Clark, 20, of Waldorf Nicholas Jabbar Williams, 20, of Waldorf Vernon Lee Campbell, Jr., 48, of Temple Hills Previous Next

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(December 19, 2017)—The Charles County Sheriff's Office released the following incident and arrest reports.DETECTIVES ARREST TWO SUSPECTS IN CONNECTION WITH STABBING: On December 7,, and, were arrested and charged in connection with a stabbing that occurred earlier this week near the intersection of Holly Tree Lane and Hollins Lane in Waldorf. On December 6 at 2:26 a.m., the suspects—who are known to the victims—became involved in an altercation, possibly over an alleged theft. During the altercation, the suspects produced a knife and stabbed the three victims, ages 18 to 20 years old. The victims were transported to various hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening. Page and Clark were charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and other related charges. Detective J. Long is investigating.SUSPECT IN PEEPING TOM CASE APPREHENDED BY OFFICERS: On Dec. 7 at 10:21 p.m., officers responded to the 3200 block of Mattawoman Beantown Road in Waldorf for the report of someone turning doorknobs and peering in windows of a single family home. PFC C. Caywood arrived and spotted a male looking into the window of the house. The man saw the officer and fled through the woods. PFC Caywood provided a lookout, and the suspect was located by Officer B. Morrison in the parking lot of the Mattawoman Park and Ride. Further investigation showed the suspect had two electronic control devices (ECD), a knife, and pepper spray concealed in his socks., was arrested and charged with peeping tom, assault, attempted burglary, multiple counts of carrying a dangerous weapon, trespassing, and other related charges. Campbell is being held at the Charles County Detention Center with no bond. There have been no similar reports in the area, but anyone with additional information is asked to call Det. G. Higgs at (301) 609-6498.DETECTIVES ARREST SUSPECT IN MURDER CASE ON HOLLY AVENUE: On December 16, Charles County Sheriff's detectives arrested, in connection with the murder of Cameron Marcel Townsend, 18, of Brandywine, who was shot and killed on December 14 in the intersection of Holly Avenue and Spruce Street in Waldorf. As detectives continue to investigate, a clear motive has not been established nor is it known why the victim and suspect were in that area. Investigation did reveal the victim and suspect knew each other. Williams was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and other related charges. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Det. J. Long at (301) 609-6502. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.