Local Navy Contract Awards

(December 19, 2017)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities.No applicable data., is being awarded a not-to-exceedfor modification P00001 to a previously awarded undefinitized contract (N00019-18-C-1002). This modification is for the procurement of 618 Joint Standoff Weapon (JSOW) air-to-ground missiles (AGM-154 Block III C), containers, component parts/support equipment (spares) and engineering technical assistance for the government of Saudi Arabia, under the Foreign Military Sales program. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (36.6 percent); Glascoed, Wales, United Kingdom (15.6 percent); Dallas, Texas (11.7 percent); Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom (6.2 percent); Vergennes, Vermont (5.3 percent); Minneapolis, Minnesota (3.4 percent); Richardson, Texas (2.9 percent); Andover, Massachusetts (2.5 percent); McAlester, Oklahoma (2.0 percent); Joplin, Missouri (2.0 percent); Tulsa, Oklahoma (1.9 percent); Goleta, California (1.6 percent); Williamsport, Pennsylvania (1.5 percent); Berryville, Arkansas (1.1 percent); Bohemia, New York (1.1 percent); Orchard Park, New York (1.0 percent); Pinellas Park, Florida (0.8 percent); Boulder, Colorado (0.7 percent); Valencia, California (0.4 percent); and other U.S. locations (1.6 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2022. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $148,195,517 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded aindefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the procurement of installation, systems integration, test and evaluation, in-service engineering, logistics, repair and validation, training, lab maintenance, quality assurance, and technical management services for the Multi-Mission Datalink System. These services are in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division's Combat Integrated and Identification Systems Division for Systems Engineering and Technical Services Department (AIR-4.11.2). Work will be performed in St. Inigoes, Maryland (50 percent); and various ship/shore locations (50 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2023. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal, one offer was received. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-18-D-0001).No applicable data., is being awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order (N0042118F0007) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00421-14-G-0001) for the F414 engine component improvement program to include engineering and engine system improvement support for the Navy and government of Australia. Work will be performed in Lynn, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed in December 2018. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $209,022; fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $12,238,419; and foreign military sales funding in the amount of $546,388 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This order combines purchases for the Navy ($12,447,441); and the government of Australia ($546,388) under the Foreign Military Sales program. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded afirm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N00174-15-C-0009) to provide four upgraded and overhauled Mk 45 mod 4 five-inch/62 caliber gun mounts. This modification is to fulfill specified requirements and technical performance requirements for the Mk 45 mod 4 gun system requirements. The Mk 45 gun system provides an effective weapon for anti-surface warfare, naval surface fire support and anti-air warfare missions on DDG 51-class destroyers and CG 47-class cruisers. Work will be performed in Louisville, Kentucky, and is expected to be completed by January 2021. Fiscal 2017 weapons procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $46,753,385 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The statutory authority for this sole-source award is in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1(a)(2) - only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor firm-fixed-price, delivery order N0001918F0520 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0001). This delivery order provides for procurement of Harpoon/SLAM-ER missile system and Harpoon launch systems follow-on integrated logistics and engineering services support for the Navy; and various foreign military sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in St. Charles, Missouri (91.84 percent); St. Louis, Missouri (5.47 percent); Yorktown, Virginia (2.64 percent); and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 0(.05 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2020. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy); and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $10,326,551 are being obligated on this award; $2,473,484 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Navy ($2,473,484; 23.95 percent); and the governments of Korea ($1,035,098; 10.02 percent); Taiwan ($779,021; 7.54 percent); Turkey ($677,959; 6.57 percent); Egypt ($635,628; 6.16 percent); Japan ($611,881; 5.93 percent); Saudi Arabia ($595,464; 5.77 percent); Australia ($445,323; 4.31 percent); United Kingdom ($406,934; 3.94 percent); India ($334,131; 3.24 percent); Canada ($316,590; 3.06 percent); Chile ($309,813; 3 percent); Singapore ($252,498; 2.45 percent); Israel ($251,591; 2.44 percent); Thailand ($228,085; 2.21 percent); Bahrain ($166,383; 1.60 percent); United Arab Emirates ($159,890; 1.55 percent); Kuwait ($133,398; 1.29 percent); Oman ($127,837; 1.24 percent); Malaysia ($121,832; 1.18 percent); Germany ($85,178; 0.82 percent); Portugal ($72,060; 0.70 percent); Netherlands ($63,884; 0.62 percent); and Denmark ($42,589; 0.41 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales program. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for aircraft maintenance, manufacturing of parts, instrumentation, aircraft modifications and engineering support for the F/A-18A-F and EA-18G aircraft, including future variants, domestic and foreign military sales, for ground and flight test programs conducted at the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in December 2022. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-18-D-0013)., is being awardedfor modification P00030 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-13-D-0016). This modification provides for additional field service representatives, training and program management services for the ScanEagle Unmanned Aviation System in support of Navy Special Warfare fleet operations. Work will be performed in Bagram, Afghanistan (83 percent); and Bingen, Washington (27 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2018. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funding will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order N0001918F2005 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0001). This delivery order provides for the procurement of one Ground Calibration of Operational Loads Monitoring System installed on a P-8A lot 7 production aircraft in support of the government of Australia. Work will be performed in Seattle, Washington, and is expected to be completed in January 2019. Cooperative engagement agreement funds in the amount of $16,994,941 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00008 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-15-C-0108) for the procurement of 65 Distributed Targeting System (DTS) B-kits and 22 operational bulk data cartridges from full-rate production (FRP) lot 5 and 25 DTS B-kits and eight operational bulk data cartridges from FRP 6 for F/A-18E/F and EA-18G aircraft. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Florida, and is expected to be completed in May 2020. Fiscal 2017 and 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $15,919,920 are being obligated at time of award, none of which expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., was awarded afirm-fixed-price contract to procure conversion kits to modify G3 generator converter units to the G4 variant and G4 generator converter units for the F/A-18 aircraft in support of the government of Australia. Work will be performed in Vandalia, Ohio, and is expected to be completed in November 2018. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $9,699,196 were obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-18-C-0004). (Awarded Dec. 15, 2017)